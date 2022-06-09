ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Stem cell research reveals detailed genetic roadmap of glaucoma

Science Daily
 3 days ago

A new, detailed genetic roadmap of glaucoma -- the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness -- will help researchers develop new drugs to combat the disease, by identifying potential target areas to stall or reverse vision loss. The research, one of the largest and most detailed stem cell modelling...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

For communication between brain areas, milliseconds matter

Understanding how brain areas communicate is one of the oldest questions in neuroscience. Researchers at the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre at UCL used causal techniques to uncover how two neocortical areas in the brain communicate with one another and found that their influence on each other changes over much faster-timescales than previously thought.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Stress protein in fibroblasts may be a good target for future cancer drugs

A stress protein that is overactive in many types of tumor cells also has a key role in tumor-supporting cells called fibroblasts, and may be a good target for future cancer treatments, suggests a study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The researchers,...
CANCER
Science Daily

Astronomers may have detected a 'dark' free-floating black hole

Black holes, by their nature, are invisible unless part of a stellar binary or surrounded by an accretion disk. Most stellar-sized black holes aren't, but astronomers have been searching for them through gravitational microlensing events, where the black hole brightens and distorts light from stars toward the galactic center. A UC Berkeley-led team may have found the first free-floating black hole, though more data is needed to rule out a neutron star.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Immunotherapy may get a boost

Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association. T cells are usually very good at eliminating diseased cells. But they seem to fail when it comes to tumor cells. In JCI Insight, MDC teams led by Armin Rehm and Uta Höpken describe what inhibits this immune function, how they can release the brake and boost the immune response against cancer.
CANCER
Science Daily

Ningaloo corals are ill-equipped to handle future climate change

The relatively pristine coral populations of WA's inshore Kimberley region are better equipped to survive ocean warming than the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park, according to a new Curtin University study. Despite previous research predicting coral species would move south to cooler waters to protect themselves, the new study --...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

The Earth moves far under our feet: A new study shows the inner core oscillates

USC scientists have found evidence that the Earth's inner core oscillates, contradicting previously accepted models that suggested it consistently rotates at a faster rate than the planet's surface. Their study, published today in Science Advances, shows that the inner core changed direction in the six-year period from 1969-74, according to...
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Science Daily

How mother-youth emotional climate helps adolescents cope with stress

University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Transition to middle school can be a stressful time for adolescents. They must adjust to a new peer group and social environment while going through the developmental changes of puberty. A recent University of Illinois study looks at how emotional aspects of parenting can help youth better cope with peer stressors during this transitional period.
ILLINOIS STATE
Science Daily

How crops can better survive floods

Extreme weather phenomena are on the rise worldwide, including frequent droughts and fires. Floods are also a clear consequence of climate change. For agriculture, a flooded field means major losses: about 15 percent of global crop losses are due to flooding. As part of a collaboration between Freiburg, Utrecht in the Netherlands, and other institutes, Junior Professor Dr. Sjon Hartman from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS -- Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies at the University of Freiburg, has now discovered that a signaling molecule can make plants more resistant to flooding. The gaseous plant hormone ethylene causes the plant to switch on a kind of molecular emergency power system that helps it survive the lack of oxygen during flooding. The team had previously demonstrated that ethylene sends a signal to the plant that it is underwater. Pretreating the experimental plants with the hormone improved their chances of survival. The results, which appeared in the journal Plant Physiology, should help to combat waterlogging and flooding in agriculture and, for example, to develop resistant plant varieties.
AGRICULTURE
Science Daily

Inhaled vaccines offer better protection than nasal sprays, study shows

Inhaled aerosol vaccines provide far better protection and stronger immunity than nasal sprays, McMaster scientists who compared respiratory vaccine-delivery systems have confirmed. While nasal sprays reach primarily the nose and throat, inhaled aerosols bypass the nasal passage and deliver vaccine droplets deep in the airway, where they can induce a...
PHARMACEUTICALS

