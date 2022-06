In early 2018, before the Los Angeles Football Club had participated in its first Major League Soccer match and Banc of California Stadium at Exposition Park had opened, the L.A. World Cup Host Committee began the process to campaign for its spot as a host city for the 2026 World Cup. The international competition hosted by FIFA, the governing body of association football worldwide, happens every four years and attracts millions of fans around the world. North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico) was selected as the region for the 2026 games in a unique joint bid in June 2018,...

