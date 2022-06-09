ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Check out Bloomsburg Children's Museum's Summer Camps

By Nicole Hickoff-Macaroni Kid Williamsport Publisher
macaronikid.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet excited about Summer Camp with Bloomsburg Children's Museum! If you are looking for some fun day camps and activities for your child(ren), check out the camps that Bloomsburg Children's Museum is offering! Hurry, spaces are filling up quickly!. There are many options available for children and teens!. Note:...

williamsport.macaronikid.com

FOX 43

Ice Cream Trail kicks off across Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State officials announced the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail on Thursday. This year's Trail spans 30 creameries across the entire Commonwealth. State officials were at Perrydell Farm in York County to sprinkle summer fun and kick off the Ice Cream Trail on June 9. Launched...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Church of Sts. Cyril & Methodius holds rummage sale

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold its 12th annual rummage sale on June 10-11 with half price on furniture and thousands of other items. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 133 River St., Olyphant. As organizers...
OLYPHANT, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Over 150 Vendors Set To Participate in 66th Annual Market on the Square

The 66th Annual Market on the Square will take place on Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the heart of New Oxford. Market on the Square, a beloved annual event for decades, will feature a lineup of over 150 vendors selling antiques, vintage items, repurposed and upcycled furniture and décor, artisan products, crafts and food. Additionally, the Market on the Square farmers’ market will be back for its second year on S. Peters St. Vendors will extend one block in each direction from the square with additional vendors on both N. & S. Peters St.
NEW OXFORD, PA
Times News

What to do if you see a large, furry ‘friend’

Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Litter of puppies

SCRANTON, Pa. — This week we meet not one but a whole litter of puppies living at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton. They absolutely love being outside, and at only 13 weeks old, it seems they never lose their energy. "We have one boy, Turbo. We have...
SCRANTON, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven sees first Side Street Saturday

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. and friends unveiled the city’s first Side Street Saturday and it was well received. The Clark McLane Band played from 7 to 9 p.m. on the platform of Train Station Gallery while concert-goers had a choice of food and beverages available for sale. The event was presented by the Downtown Lock Haven group, the Clinton County Arts Council and participating vendors The Dutch Haven and the Village Tavern.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Times News

LVH-Carbon has busy first day

Herbert Bryan’s day began unlike any other Wednesday morning. While working in Palmerton, he began to feel off, and before long fainted. Fortunately for Bryan, care was literally only a few miles away at the brand-new Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon. Bryan was transported by EMS to the $80 million facility...
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

Critical need for pet adoptions in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Lackawanna County’s largest animal shelter is bursting at the seams with homeless pets. Workers there said the situation is so severe, they’re currently unable to take in any more animals. Griffin Pond animal shelter cares for more than 200 animals on a daily basis. That number has recently skyrocketed, and for the first […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Two Chemung County restaurants up for sale

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local restaurants are being sold in Pine City and Elmira, according to real estate listings recently posted. 1157 North, located on North Main Street in Elmira has been listed on Howard Hanna’s website for $400,000. The restaurant is described as a “turnkey opportunity”, with a capacity of 80 people […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
abc27.com

Pa. Lottery Cash 5 worth $200,000 sold in Franklin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket with Quick Cash was sold on Wednesday, June 8 drawing all five balls drawn to win $200,000. Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!. It was purchased at the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Spotify
Times News

Longtime Lehighton car wash under new ownership

A longtime car wash in Lehighton is under new ownership. After several decades in business, Fedor’s Carwash at 59 Blakeslee Blvd. Drive E. will no longer be owned by Gary and Sandi Fedor. The couple, who reside in Franklin Township, announced in April they had agreed to sell the...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WOLF

26-year-old injured in shooting at bar in Luzerne Co.

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE CO. — According to police, 24-year-old Alquwan Nelson of Ashley was arrested on charges related to a shooting that took place just after midnight at Swizzle Sticks Bar on Main street in Edwardsville, Luzerne Co. Police said Nelson shot 26-year-old Ahjee Walker from Plymouth in the head after the two got into a fight.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police looking for litter bug in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. —A resident in Bloomsburg came out to his lawn and found a person had left two televisions, one air conditioner, and a smoker on his property. The person was forced to clean up the items State Police said were dumped on his property on June 4. Anyone with information regarding the items or whereabouts of the litterer are being asked to call PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Raystown Lake beach closed over high levels of bacteria

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A beach at Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County has been closed after the water as found to have high levels of bacteria. The Raystown Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the closure of Tatman Run Beach Friday evening after a water sample taken from the beach area contained the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pine Grove Man Charged with Raping Teen

A Pine Grove man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for allegedly raping a teen over the span of 3 years. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, Robert Miller, 41, of Pine Grove has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual Intercourse, and other sexual offenses in relation to a complaint received on June 10th, 2022.
PINE GROVE, PA
Times Leader

Commonwealth Health Physician Network welcomes neurologist

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Commonwealth Health Physician Network is pleased to welcome Sanjeev Garg, M.D. to our Neurology team. He is an active medical staff member at Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Board-certified in Neurology, Garg received his medical degree in 1995 from Indira Gandhi...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
therecord-online.com

Severe home damage in Bald Eagle Township Thursday fire

MILL HALL, PA – Mill Hall Fire Chief Tony Walker said an investigation will begin Friday to determine the cause of a Thursday afternoon fire that badly damaged a one-story frame home and attached garage on Charlie Drive, off Route 150, in Bald Eagle Township. Walker told therecord-online the...

