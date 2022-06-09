ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County Sheriff Hosts “Dog And Cat Days Of Summer” FREE Adoption Event

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Animal Control section of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be offering free adoptions of dogs and cats on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The “Dog & Cat Days of Summer Adoption Event” will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility which is located just off of the Polk Parkway at 7115 DeCastro Road near Winter Haven, next to the North County Landfill and PCSO Processing Center.

All adopted animals will already be spayed or neutered, microchipped, have had their initial vaccinations, and will also be provided with a County license—all free of charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHBL3_0g5Uguvd00

Additionally, for people who already have a pet dog, TLC PetSnip, Inc. will be onsite (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) offering free distemper combo vaccines (200 available) and free rabies vaccinations.

The first 75 dogs (must be spayed or neutered) that receive a rabies vaccination will receive a free 1-year Polk County license for the dog.

“The love of a pet dog or cat can be priceless…so we’ve literally made the adoptions for them priceless…as in, no cost. If you want to adopt one of these furry friends into your loving home, this Saturday is the best time to do it at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The Best Friends group will be at the event for animal lovers who wish to foster a dog or cat.

Food trucks and a Crafters Market are also scheduled to be a part of the event.

In the news: Winter Haven Police Seeking Two Walmart ‘Skip Scanners’ In Two Separate Incidents

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
Polk County, FL
Lifestyle
Polk County, FL
Pets & Animals
Polk County, FL
Government
Winter Haven, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Winter Haven, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Dog#Animal Control#Polk County Sheriff#Pcso Processing Center#Best Friends
cw34.com

Mail washing scams seen across the Treasure Coast; victims lose thousands

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department says it is seeing an increase in money-washing cases over the last three months. There have been seven incidents reported since March. Each incident involves someone who is altering the checks with a chemical solvent. Police say the scammers use this chemical to erase the payee's name on the checks and sometimes change the dollar amount.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy