ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Pasco Sheriff Hosts Free Food Distribution In Zephyrhills On June 23

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27m3z0_0g5Ugfvy00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) has teamed up with Farm Share and Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!

The next food distribution event will be at the Big Lots Parking Lot at 4840 Allen Rd., in Zephyrhills on Thursday, June 23.

It’s first come first served, so come out early! We’re thrilled to connect our community to this resource.

  • Location: Big Lots, 4840 Allen Road, Zephyrhills, FL. 33541
  • Time: From 9 am until food runs out

This event is a drive-thru event and will be held rain or shine.

“We’re thrilled to connect our community to this resource,” said PSO.

In the news: Polk County Sheriff Hosts “Dog And Cat Days Of Summer” FREE Adoption Event

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Pasco County, FL
Government
Zephyrhills, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Pasco County, FL
Sports
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Society
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay News Wire

July 4th Machine Gun Shoot at the Hernando Sportsman’s Club

The Hernando Sportsman’s Club is sponsoring a Machine Gun Shoot on July 4th, from 9:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.!. Several cars, trucks, and assorted targets will be destroyed!. This event is held on our 200-yd range. Besides the old cars and trucks, we usually have old washing machines, bowling pins, and various targets to shoot too for fun at various distances.
HERNANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasco Sheriff S Office#Farm Share#Fl#Pso#National Headlines#The Free Press
10 Tampa Bay

City of Clearwater warns people of payment scams

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater warned people within the area of scammers calling over the phone demanding money to make a late water bill payment. The city said in a news release that scammers are contacting utility customers to falsely inform them that their water bill payment is late and that the water will be disconnected if it's not paid immediately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee Parking Garage to be demolished due to deterioration

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Parking Garage in downtown Bradenton is set to be demolished, city officials confirm. The garage, attached to the Administration Building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W. must be torn down due to deterioration found. “As the County works to get through their logistical process with...
BRADENTON, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

Saving More Than Bricks

Historic Lakeland, Inc. ensures the city’s most iconic buildings and homes can be enjoyed for generations to come. The city of Lakeland officially became incorporated in 1885. Since then, hundreds of incredible, historic buildings have been built throughout the city and have added countless charm to the scenic views of Lakeland. Without these timeless buildings, the city would lack in beauty, character, and so many integral parts of its history. Historic Lakeland, Inc. and its board exists to make sure these historic structures of the past are preserved and maintained well into our city’s future.
LAKELAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy