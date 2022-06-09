Pasco Sheriff Hosts Free Food Distribution In Zephyrhills On June 23

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) has teamed up with Farm Share and Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!

The next food distribution event will be at the Big Lots Parking Lot at 4840 Allen Rd., in Zephyrhills on Thursday, June 23.

It’s first come first served, so come out early! We’re thrilled to connect our community to this resource.

Location: Big Lots, 4840 Allen Road, Zephyrhills, FL. 33541

Time: From 9 am until food runs out

This event is a drive-thru event and will be held rain or shine.

“We’re thrilled to connect our community to this resource,” said PSO.

