Pennsylvania State

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania

macaronikid.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for a way to give back to your community? Does your daughter or granddaughter need something fun to be involved in? Check out Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania! Read on for more information about this WONDERFUL opportunity in our backyard. Girl Scouts in the...

williamsport.macaronikid.com

abc27.com

Celebration of Pennsylvania held in Susquehanna Township

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of everything Pennsylvania has to offer, Proudly PA was held Saturday at Fort Hunter Park. Attendees were able to taste locally sourced foods while enjoying music, local wine, craft beer, and distilled spirits were also available. Crafts, as well as other unique items, were also featured at the event,
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Times News

What to do if you see a large, furry ‘friend’

Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Missing Pennsylvania children found safe

WYOMISSING BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Two children reported missing in Wyomissing Borough have been safely located with their father Fredricksburg, Virginia. The Wyomissing Borough Police Department in Berks County began searching for Braelyn and Aaliah King on Wednesday after they were believed to be at special risk of harm or injury. Police said at the […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Tour a tiny home in Harrisburg, Lancaster

(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it. The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront […]
HARRISBURG, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Williamsport, PA
Berks Weekly

5th annual Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail features Berks County creamery

This summer, Pennsylvanians can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. On Thursday, the Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Litter of puppies

SCRANTON, Pa. — This week we meet not one but a whole litter of puppies living at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton. They absolutely love being outside, and at only 13 weeks old, it seems they never lose their energy. "We have one boy, Turbo. We have...
SCRANTON, PA
FOX 43

Ice Cream Trail kicks off across Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State officials announced the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail on Thursday. This year's Trail spans 30 creameries across the entire Commonwealth. State officials were at Perrydell Farm in York County to sprinkle summer fun and kick off the Ice Cream Trail on June 9. Launched...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County PrideFest this weekend

ANDREAS, Pa. — Mikaela Gavaletz has spent the past two weeks preparing for the third annual Schuylkill County PrideFest. Formerly known as the Pottsville PrideFest, the celebration has grown into a county-wide LGBTQ+ event featuring 40 vendors and a dozen performers. "The growth of this event is certainly a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
WBRE

Critical need for pet adoptions in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Lackawanna County’s largest animal shelter is bursting at the seams with homeless pets. Workers there said the situation is so severe, they’re currently unable to take in any more animals. Griffin Pond animal shelter cares for more than 200 animals on a daily basis. That number has recently skyrocketed, and for the first […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

LCE: 15 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors, other violations

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the appropriate charges filed. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE […]
SCRANTON, PA
Girl Scout
abc27.com

Pa. man wanted for child endangerment, other felonies

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to find a man who is wanted for multiple felonies, including endangering a child, as well as aggravated assault. According to a release from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, there is a warrant out for the arrest of 45-year-old Terri Young....
JONESTOWN, PA
WBRE

DA: ‘Full-blown riot’ at First Hospital in Kingston, five injured

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at the First Hospital in Kingston Saturday evening for a reported riot. According to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, a small altercation involving juveniles broke out inside the hospital around 7:15 p.m. At 8:25 p.m. police were called for the incident when the situation […]
KINGSTON, PA
iheart.com

Slick Criminal Steals 350 Gallons Of Cooking Oil

(Harrisburg, PA) -- State Police are looking for a slick criminal in Central Pennsylvania. They say 350 gallons of cooking oil was stolen from a diner in Hazle Township. The crime happened at John's Family Diner. Police say over two-thousand-dollars worth of cooking oil was stolen from a container in a shed behind the diner between August of 2021 and Monday of this week.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport man incarcerated after crack deal

Williamsport, Pa. —A man is being held on $85,000 bond after detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said he was involved in a transaction for crack. Joshua Serrano, 33, of Williamsport allegedly sold $160 worth of the substance as investigators watched from an unknown location. It was discovered Serrano was in possession of the marked bills and more crack upon his arrest, police said. Serrano was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Serrano is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on June 20 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Report: Sunbury Man Accused of Touching Girl Inappropriately

LEWISBURG – A Sunbury man is accused of touching a young girl inappropriately numerous times in a two-year span at a Kelly Township, Union County home. According to northcentralPA.com, Milton state police say 29-year-old Alexander Acosta III is jailed on charges of felony corruption of a minor and indecent assault of a person under 16.
SUNBURY, PA
WOLF

26-year-old injured in shooting at bar in Luzerne Co.

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE CO. — According to police, 24-year-old Alquwan Nelson of Ashley was arrested on charges related to a shooting that took place just after midnight at Swizzle Sticks Bar on Main street in Edwardsville, Luzerne Co. Police said Nelson shot 26-year-old Ahjee Walker from Plymouth in the head after the two got into a fight.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WGAL

New Hope Ministries provides gas cards to people in need

As some families struggle to pay rising gas prices, a Susquehanna Valley organization is helping them come up with the cash. New Hope Ministries is providing gas cards to families in need. With prices surging even higher, the demand for the cards is also on the rise. Cristine Rhone, of...
NEW HOPE, PA

