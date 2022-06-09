‘Long Hope to Henderson – One Town, Many Businesses’ salad luncheon June 18 at Heritage Park

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 80F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO