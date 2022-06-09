ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NE

‘Long Hope to Henderson – One Town, Many Businesses’ salad luncheon June 18 at Heritage Park

York News-Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON – Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park presents “Long Hope to Henderson – One Town, Many Businesses” at a salad luncheon on Saturday, June 18, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Four Corners Health District jumps to COVID red zone

YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID. This is the...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York Farmer's Market opens for the season

YORK -- The York Farmer’s Market has returned for the summer, providing locals with farm-to-table produce, meat, and home décor. The Market is open on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Even though vendors don’t open until five community members still pace the sidewalks until the opening bell rings as they browse and make sure they are the first in line to get the best steals.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Tonniges to lead museum transition efforts this summer

YORK -- This summer, Genevieve Tonniges of York will be working as the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum Fellow to organize the museum collections and prepare temporary displays in the Anna Bemis Palmer Archives and Classroom building at 520 North Grant. Tonniges will be graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

High school sweethearts celebrate 75 years of marriage

YORK -- Everyone knows of those small town high school sweethearts that just can’t get enough of each other. Melvin and JoAnn Reetz of York have been gushing over one another for 75 years and their love for one another keeps on growing. Melvin and JoAnn both attended York...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Cyclists finish 40th Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska

WAHOO — Sweaty and exhausted, but also smiling, cyclists put their kickstands down here after an eventful week of riding through Nebraska. After a few years’ delay because of COVID-19 concerns, participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) celebrated the end of its 40th ride Saturday morning at the Saunders County Fairgrounds.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
York News-Times

Fusion and Blackbirds play softball tourney at Hastings

HASTINGS - The District 4 and District 7 softball tournaments were this weekend at the USA Softball Complex just north of Hastings. There was action in four divisions with York having teams in two divisions while the Gresham Blackbirds had four teams playing and representing all four brackets. The York...
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Senator Mark Kolterman reviews his eight years as District 24 senator

SEWARD -- Nebraska State Senator Mark Kolterman of Seward was the keynote speaker at a recent Seward Rotary Club meeting. He talked about his last eight years of representing District 24 at the Nebraska Legislature. Kolterman, a lifelong resident of Seward and District 24, is in his last year as...
SEWARD, NE
York News-Times

Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 80F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Cornerstone Juniors split a pair of games at Ashland

ASHLAND – The York Cornerstone Junior Kings split a pair of games at a tournament in Ashland this weekend, falling 19-2 to Westview on Saturday but rebounding to take down Chick-Fil-A 9-5 on Sunday. Westview 19, York 2. York trailed 3-2 after two innings, but Westview blew the game...
ASHLAND, NE
York News-Times

Senior Kings trip twice on baseball diamond

CRETE – Fresh off a 6-4 victory over Wilber on Friday evening, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings returned to the diamond for the second day of tournament action in Crete on Saturday. York dropped the first tilt of the day against Nemaha 10-3 before closing the weekend with an 8-1 loss against Malcolm.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Arraignment held in 8-count drug case

YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held in York County District Court for Jeremy Matthews, 22, of Denver, Colo., who is charged with eight offenses in a case involving illegal drugs, weapons and driving under the influence. This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Carson Fehlhafer is YNT Male Athlete of the Year

YORK - When Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer entered high school as a freshman, he said he was not in shape to do much of anything. Now as he looks forward to attending college at Concordia University next fall and playing both football and being a member of the track and field team, he looks back on what it took to get him to where he is now.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Kassidy Stuckey is YNT Female Athlete of the Year

YORK – Kassidy Stuckey placed herself firmly in the discussion among Nebraska’s elite distance runners in 2021-22 thanks to strong seasons in cross country and track. That performance – combined with her perseverance to battle back from an injury during basketball season to carve out a role for the Dukes during their run to the state tournament in the winter – helped the York sophomore become the 17th York News-Times Female Athlete of the Year on Monday night.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Woman accused of assaulting deputies

YORK – A 19-year-old woman from Kansas City, Mo., is accused of assaulting deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department. Angelique Herrington appeared this past week for arraignment in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker. According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s...
YORK COUNTY, NE

