SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big Y has announced that approximately 7,600 retail employees will be seeing an increase in their starting pay. The Springfield-based grocer said Friday that, once in effect, all retail Big Y employees will be paid above the minimum wage in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The multi-million dollar investment, they said, is being done to show the company’s appreciation for their employees and to assist with the rising cost of living.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO