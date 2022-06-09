sweetgreen Planning Salad Shop for Lakewood

Salad chain sweetgreen is coming soon to the shopping center in Dallas ‘s Lakewood neighborhood.

The forthcoming location has been in the works since late last year when a building permit was issued in October 2021 for an interior remodel at the space. A few months later, a certificate of occupancy application was filed with the city of Dallas. An opening date for the location has yet to be announced by the brand, but renovation work has begun on the building and an announcement says it is “coming soon.”

Per the Advocate , the new sweetgreen is moving into the corner space at Lakewood Shopping Center , facing Gaston Avenue. It was formerly home to such eateries as Dixie House, Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen and Kozy Kitchen.

The healthy salad and bowl chain made its Dallas debut in November 2021 at 3636 McKinney Ave in West Village. A second location quickly followed in February 2022 at 2614 Main St in Deep Ellum. There are currently two more DFW area sweetgreens in the works for Fort Worth and Southlake .

Founded in 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman, sweetgreen has branded itself as a mission-driven, next generation restaurant and lifestyle company aimed at connecting people to real food. Today, the brand has over 150 restaurants across the U.S. offering plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce.

Photo: Official

