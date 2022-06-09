Alert: Important programming changes for Thursday on WJZY, FOX Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This Thursday, June 9 on WJZY, we will be airing the Queen City News Coverage of the Jan. 6 th Committee Hearings from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Masterchef Junior will move to 11 p.m. followed by Don’t Forget the Lyrics at 12 a.m. Extra will move to 1 a.m. and be followed by TMZ at 1:30 a.m.

Charlotte Sports Live will not air on Thursday night.

The revised lineup for Thursday, June 9 on WJZY will be as follows:

7 p.m. Young Sheldon

7:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory

8 p.m. Queen City News Coverage of the Jan. 6 th Committee Hearings

10 p.m. Queen City News at 10

11 p.m. Masterchef Junior

12 a.m. Don’t Forget the Lyrics

1 a.m. Extra

1:30 a.m. TMZ

