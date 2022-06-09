Alert: Important programming changes for Thursday on WJZY, FOX Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This Thursday, June 9 on WJZY, we will be airing the Queen City News Coverage of the Jan. 6 th Committee Hearings from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Masterchef Junior will move to 11 p.m. followed by Don’t Forget the Lyrics at 12 a.m. Extra will move to 1 a.m. and be followed by TMZ at 1:30 a.m.
Charlotte Sports Live will not air on Thursday night.
The revised lineup for Thursday, June 9 on WJZY will be as follows:
- 7 p.m. Young Sheldon
- 7:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory
- 8 p.m. Queen City News Coverage of the Jan. 6 th Committee Hearings
- 10 p.m. Queen City News at 10
- 11 p.m. Masterchef Junior
- 12 a.m. Don’t Forget the Lyrics
- 1 a.m. Extra
- 1:30 a.m. TMZ
