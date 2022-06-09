ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: Important programming changes for Thursday on WJZY, FOX Charlotte

By Ciara Lankford
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This Thursday, June 9 on WJZY, we will be airing the Queen City News Coverage of the Jan. 6 th Committee Hearings from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Masterchef Junior will move to 11 p.m. followed by Don’t Forget the Lyrics at 12 a.m. Extra will move to 1 a.m. and be followed by TMZ at 1:30 a.m.

Charlotte Sports Live will not air on Thursday night.

The revised lineup for Thursday, June 9 on WJZY will be as follows:

  • 7 p.m. Young Sheldon
  • 7:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory
  • 8 p.m. Queen City News Coverage of the Jan. 6 th Committee Hearings
  • 10 p.m. Queen City News at 10
  • 11 p.m. Masterchef Junior
  • 12 a.m. Don’t Forget the Lyrics
  • 1 a.m. Extra
  • 1:30 a.m. TMZ

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

