Pembroke Pines, FL

Man exposes himself in front of teenage girl at South Florida bus stop

By Rob Garguilo
 5 days ago
Pembroke Pines, FL - A man has been arrested after exposing himself and masturbating in front of a teenage girl at a South Florida bus stop.

Police say 25-year-old Luis Enrique Rodriguez was arrested and taken to the Broward County Jail on Wednesday after exposing himself to a teenage girl at a Pembroke Pines bus stop.

Pembroke Pines police say the incident happened on Tuesday morning at the bus stop located near Northwest 105th Avenue and Johnson Street.

Investigators say the 16-year-old victim was waiting for her school bus when Rodriguez exposed his privates and fondled himself in front of her.

Detectives say the girl took out her cellphone and filmed Rodriguez and his 2012 Toyota Camry, helping police locate the suspect within 24 hours.

Investigators said Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

