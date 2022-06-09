ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Hospitalization at home? Some Illinois hospitals are giving it a try

Greater Milwaukee Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStruggling to breathe, Patty Cowick knew she had to head to the emergency room at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, in May. But she dreaded the discomfort and confinement of staying in the hospital. Cowick, 60, has congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and had been hospitalized...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 1

1470 WMBD

Caterpillar moving headquarters out of Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Caterpillar is once again giving the State of Illinois the equivalent of a cold shoulder. More than five years after Big Yellow announced it was moving its corporate headquarters out of Peoria and to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, the company now says it’s moving its headquarters to Irving, Texas in the coming months.
DEERFIELD, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.
ILLINOIS STATE
thebharatexpressnews.com

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announces the death of his 17-year-old daughter

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announced the teen’s death in a statement on Monday. Casten’s congressional office said 17-year-old Gwen Casten died Monday morning, but provided no further details about her death. The statement described Gwen as Casten’s “beloved daughter” and said the family were asking for privacy during...
ILLINOIS STATE
Health
suburbanchicagoland.com

Northwestern Medicine Opens Multi-Specialty Clinic in Orland Park

Northwestern Medicine Opens Multi-Specialty Clinic in Orland Park. Neurology, esophageal and hepatology services in one convenient location. A new Northwestern Medicine multi-specialty clinic is enhancing access to high-quality subspecialty care in the south suburbs. The 5,523-square-foot clinic, located in Suite 210, Northwestern Medicine Orland Park, 15300 West Avenue, is now...
ORLAND PARK, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Miss Illinois crowned in Marion

A Chicago contestant was crowned as this year's Miss Illinois Saturday night at the Marion Civic Center. Miss Windy City, Monica Nia Jones, won the title and will represent the state in the Miss America Scholarship competition in December. The runner-up was Miss River Valley, McKenna Vereeke, and second runner-up...
tspr.org

Nursing home fined for causing resident’s death

A Galesburg nursing home was fined $50,000 by the Illinois Department of Public Health for the most serious classification of licensure violation -- one that causes a resident’s death. The former Heartland of Galesburg, 280 E. Losey St., is among five facilities statewide cited for “AA” violations of the...
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Multiple Central Illinois counties at high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGN News

Mental health and Illinois, Pritzker signs omnibus bill

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a mental health omnibus bill Friday aimed at addressing the shortage of mental health professionals in Illinois and increasing access to mental health services. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 3617 at Family Guidance Centers’ Wabash Facility in Chicago. The new law temporarily allows professional licensees to reactive their license if […]
99.5 WKDQ

DID YOU KNOW? The State of Illinois Now Has an Official Rock

I'm not a rock expert or collector but my 6-year-old daughter has a little collection from the backyard and one looks like Illinois' official state rock. I'm sure that someone is going to call me out on this one but I just saw that announcement from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. His announcement was actually a designation that named an official state rock for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

IL Late Night Flea Market Is Perfect For Shoppers Who Sleep In

Going to flea markets is fun but the only problem is you have to get there so darn early. For people that like to sleep in this is the perfect one to check out. You might not have known this fact about Illinois but it's well known for flea markets. Throughout the summer, there are many happening all over the state every weekend. In fact, one of the best in the world is at the Kane County Fairgrounds. Check it out, HERE. The Allstate Arena hosts a popular flea market in their parking lot every Sunday. For more info, HERE.
ILLINOIS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Margaret (Peggy) Reilly Vercoe, 87

Peggy was called home on Tuesday May 31, 2022, to be reunited with her beloved husband, Art, whom she lost last year after almost 65 years of marriage. Peggy was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, on April 13, 1935. As the second youngest child of James and Anna Marie (Conway) Reilly, she spent her early years with her six siblings Betty, Anna (Sis), Joan, Patti, Jim and Tommy in Ardmore and Wayne, PA.
MEQUON, WI
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from May 23-27, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Yes, the real estate transfers for May 30 through...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man and woman who were found dead in their Abingdon home Friday have been identified as Ellen Renee Penn, 33, and Ryan Matthew Stromson, 36, Knox County County Coroner Mark Thomas said. Thomas said autopsies were done for Penn and Stromson on Sunday at the...
KNOX COUNTY, IL

