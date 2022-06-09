ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

“He shot some of my classmates” Uvalde, Buffalo victims and family members testify in Congress

By Rachel Knapp
wnynewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – Survivors and family members of the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings shared their experience with congressional members. They detailed the horrific first-hand accounts and shared how these shootings have changed their lives. Just a warning, some of the details can be upsetting. “We were just...

wnynewsnow.com

WKBW-TV

Tops mass shooting could inspire additional attacks, DHS report says

WASHINGTON (WKBW) — The racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue could inspire additional attacks, according to a report distributed to law enforcement agencies. The 7 News I-Team obtained a copy of the confidential document, created by the Department of Homeland Security. “We assess...
BUFFALO, NY
nsjonline.com

JOHNSON: Forgiveness in the midst of hatred and violence

“The Bible tells us to forgive … we’re going to have to forgive the gunman because we’re here.”. This was the unwavering answer a friend of Buffalo, New York, shooting victim Heyward Patterson gave to a CNN reporter in a recent interview. The reporter pointed out that the alleged Tops Market shooter was “clearly full of hatred,” and Patterson’s friend affirmed without reservation that had the beloved deacon of State Tabernacle Church of God survived he would have forgiven his killer. In another story that emphasized forgiveness, Adrian Alonzo, the uncle of 9-year-old Robb Elementary School shooting victim Ellie Garcia in Uvalde, Texas, paraphrased Ephesians 4:32 in his interview with CNN’s Dana Bash. “We must forgive one another just as God has forgiven you,” Alonzo said, as he teared up in between his statements. He stressed that as a Christian he had no animosity in his heart for the Robb Elementary gunman. A third feature story I came across that highlighted forgiveness was on 77-year-old Buffalo victim Pearl Young. Young’s cousin, MSNBC Know Your Value style contributor Monica Barnett, expressed that Young was a vibrant and devoted member of Good Samaritan Church and “would have been one of the first people to forgive the perpetrator and pray with him.” “I don’t know the words she would have shared,” Young wrote, “but I imagine they would have been exactly what he needed to hear.”
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen with gun at March For Our Lives arraigned on felony charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 19-year-old who police said had a gun in his pocket during an anti-gun violence demonstration in Buffalo over the weekend was arraigned on a felony charge Monday. The Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Amauri Smith of Rochester was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Erie Locals Walk To D.C. To Raise Money For Local Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ERIE NEWS NOW) – From Erie to our nation’s capitol, a father-daughter duo traveled to D.C. by foot. It was all for a good cause. Passing by the crowds of people in Washington, D.C., Erie locals Dan Perritano and his daughter, Emma, who has cerebral palsy, make their way towards the White House. This marks the end of their journey that started about 320 miles away.
ERIE, PA
wgnradio.com

Link between animal abuse and violence, including murder, is undeniable

After the mass shootings in Uvalde, TX and Buffalo, NY it was revealed that in both instances the murders had been allegedly guilty of animal abuse. This is no surprise as the link between animal abuse and violence, including murder is undeniable. Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action discusses with Steve Dale and calls this “the reddest of red flags.” Pacelle also explains the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act, and why now is the time.
UVALDE, TX
News 4 Buffalo

Deacon Heyward Patterson remembered by his congregation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the victims of the Tops mass shooting was remembered Sunday at the church he led for more than a decade. Deacon Heyward Patterson was honored at the State Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Buffalo. Deacon Patterson was remembered with song and dance. He’ll always be remembered as […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to gun and fentanyl charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Monday to criminal possession of a controlled substance and an illegal gun. In October 2020, Angel White was driving when officers pulled him over after they saw him fail to stop at a signal on Spring Street in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Honoring Female Veterans

ERIE (Erie News Now) – Men and women who served our country are celebrated on November 11, but on June 12, it’s a special day to honor our female veterans. Before Julie Ninkovic worked as the Employee Operational Health Nurse at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, she was a Lieutenant Commander who served twenty years in the reserves and eight years in active duty in the U.S. Navy.
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

23-year-old killed in Navel Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting on Navel Avenue late Sunday night, Buffalo police said. Police said the man was shot multiple times while outside at a small gathering around 11:30 p.m. The man was taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle and later pronounced dead. His name […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Increased security will be in place at this weekends Juneteenth festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Juneteenth flag is waving proudly in Downtown Buffalo as this weekend is the Juneteenth festival which brings people from all over the country and world. Ras Jomo, the Executive Vice President for Juneteenth Festival, says, “I think there’s a whole lot of room, opportunity, and solidarity for Buffalo to show the world again why we’re a leading city in this country and in this time.”
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Local Lawmakers Discuss New Citywide Alert System In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown is working to roll out a new way to deliver messages to residents as part of a citywide alert network. Discussions took place on Monday night, with City Council members, like councilman William Reynolds, expressing interest in the project. “I think it covers...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Accused Of Scratching The Word “Cheater” On Her Boyfriend’s SUV

JAMESTOWN – A 30-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of scratching the word “cheater” on her boyfriend’s SUV this week. City of Jamestown Police officers were called to a southside address on Monday morning for a reported disorderly female destroying property. Following an investigation, police said that...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wbfo.org

Niagara Falls woman charged, as SPCA finds nearly 60 rabbits living in squalor

A woman evicted from a house on Independence Avenue in Niagara Falls left her landlord a parting gift: nearly 60 malnourished rabbits hopping from room to room. April Monachelli, 35, now faces six misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty charges. Authorities say they chased down 57 rabbits from the home on...

