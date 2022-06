A driver was killed on Route 293 in Manchester Sunday night when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle, capping off a deadly week on New Hampshire highways. New Hampshire State Police said a motorcycle driven by Adam Young, 42, of Manchester was on the "S" curve south of Exit 6 around 8:10 p.m., and hit the guardrail on the right side of the road before coming to a stop in the breakdown lane.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 21 HOURS AGO