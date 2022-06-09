Johnny Depp Is Selling An NFT That Brands His Daughter Lily-Rose Depp “Cunning” And Seemingly Calls Out Her “Silence” After She Was Trolled For Not Publicly Supporting Him During The Amber Heard Trial
Last week, a jury of five men and two women ruled largely in Johnny Depp’s favor as his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard came to an end. The incredibly high-profile six-week trial was triggered by an op-ed that Amber had written for the Washington Post in 2018, which called...www.buzzfeednews.com
Comments / 0