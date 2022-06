Click here to read the full article. Jay Schottenstein was one of three fathers honored at the 80th Annual Father of the Year Awards on June 14. The entrepreneur and philanthropist, who serves as the chairman and CEO of American Eagle Outfitters and as chairman of the board of Designer Brands Inc., accepted the award at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City at a luncheon benefitting nonprofit organization Save the Children. “What makes this day so special for me is having my family here today,” said Schottenstein, mentioning his wife of 45 years, Jean, as well as...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO