A Chino Hills man will face a judge Monday on charges he kidnapped a female, torturing and raping her over the course of several months.Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, was arrested Saturday after a brief standoff in Placentia on suspicion of kidnapping, torture, aggravated mayhem, rape, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.Authorities served a search warrant at McGuire's home in the Alterra Park area of Chino Hills after making contact with a female victim on June 9. She told deputies that McGuire had...

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO