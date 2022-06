MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday. It will be a perfect day to get out and enjoy some tacos, but you may want to take your lunch plans inside. We are under a Heat Advisory for Neshoba, Kemper, Lauderdale, and Sumter county lasting until 8PM. High temperatures continue to soar into the upper 90s for the remainder of the week. Overnight lows hold steady in the mid-70s.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO