Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa City Councilor Raevan Howard will hold a District Two litter cleanup day on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This event is open to the public. Anyone wishing to join the cleanup efforts should meet at 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Elizabeth Baptist Church or Christian Community Church.

For questions, please call Tuscaloosa 311.