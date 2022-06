An 18-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County ended Monday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent to $6.459. The average price rose 36.9 cents during the streak, including two-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Records were set each of the past 16 days.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO