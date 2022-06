MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: This City of Mobile sent the following information on Douglas A. Melton Fire Station being temporarily closed Tuesday morning. The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s Douglas A. Melton Station, located at 57 S. Lafayette Street., will be temporarily closed while the City of Mobile works to perform asbestos abatement, mold removal and makes other needed repairs. After tile in the station tested positive for asbestos, firefighters and equipment were immediately moved from the building to nearby MFRD stations. Firefighters and station assets will be strategically relocated during the closure to keep the area covered and response times optimum.

MOBILE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO