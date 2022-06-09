Chicago Blues Fest returns to Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Few things say Chicago the way the sound of the electric blues does – and on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been three years since crowds have gotten to flock to Millennium Park to hear it.But in 2022, the Chicago Blues Festival is back – and it left plenty of people smiling. And they're ready to enjoy the entire weekend.The sounds of blues filled the air as Joanna Connor and Toronzo Cannon each sang and offered up blistering guitar work at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion – and Shamekia Copeland belted it out as the headliner afterward.Earlier, the crowd...

