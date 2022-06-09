ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Blues Fest returns to Millennium Park

By FOX 32 News
fox32chicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The Chicago Blues Festival returns Thursday in...

www.fox32chicago.com

fox32chicago.com

Art Institute lions to be deep-cleaned for first time in 21 years

CHICAGO - Chicago's famed Art Institute lions will be conspicuously absent for the next several weeks. They are getting a much-needed bath. It's been 21 years since their last cleaning. The 2-ton bronze lions will be hoisted by cranes and transported to a facility in Forest Park Tuesday, where they'll...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Community activist Ja'Mal Green joins race to become Chicago mayor

CHICAGO - Community activist Ja'Mal Green announced his run for Chicago mayor Tuesday. Green, a native Chicagoan, joins a crowded field of candidates looking to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the Feb. 28, 2023 election. Lightfoot announced last week that she is officially seeking a second term. The Beverly father...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicagoan honored by Amazon for ‘act of heroism’

OAK LAWN, Ill. — After being surprised with the gift of a car, a 20-year-old Chicago man who saved a stranger’s life was honored by his employer in Oak Lawn. One-week ago Anthony Perry was on his near-daily CTA Red Line commute when he saw a man trapped against the electrified third rail. He jumped […]
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Stretch of extreme heat prompts warnings from Chicago officials

CHICAGO - Stay cool and drink water. Those were among the top recommendations of Chicago leaders who gathered Tuesday morning to offer suggestions on how residents could stay safe and look out for each other during a heat wave that was expected to send temperatures soaring into the high 90s Tuesday and Wednesday and heat indexes topping out near 110 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowds flock in as Chicago Blues Festival makes triumphant return to Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Few things say Chicago the way the sound of the electric blues does – and on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been three years since crowds have gotten to flock to Millennium Park to hear it.But in 2022, the Chicago Blues Festival is back – and it left plenty of people smiling. And they're ready to enjoy the entire weekend.The sounds of blues filled the air as Joanna Connor and Toronzo Cannon each sang and offered up blistering guitar work at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion – and Shamekia Copeland belted it out as the headliner afterward.Earlier, the crowd...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago braces for blistering heat wave, officials dish out safety tips

Stay cool and drink water. Those were among the top recommendations of city leaders who gathered Tuesday morning to offer suggestions on how residents could stay safe and look out for each other during a heat wave that was expected to send temperatures soaring into the high 90s Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago festival organizers announce free gas giveaway for attendees

CHICAGO - Organizers of the 29th annual Caribbean International Festival of Life have announced a major gas giveaway. The festival will be held July 2-4 in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood. On Thursday, organizers announced a $3,000 gas giveaway. A portion will be given to festival attendees in the form...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Festivals and parades returning to Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- There's a lot to look forward to this weekend. Festivals, events and parades are back in person and they're taking over the city. Some events have already begun like the Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park that will run through Sunday. The festival will be paired with the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Saturday.The Fiesta in the Back of the Yards starts Friday and will go until Sunday as well.The Chicago Blues Festival is back and crowds already gathered as Joanna Connor and Toronzo Cannon each sang and offered up blistering guitar work at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion. Shamekia Copeland...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

DuSable Museum Juneteenth BBQ & Block Party

DuSable Museum of African American History celebrates Juneteenth, the oldest nationally recognized commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S., with a Juneteenth BBQ & Block Party on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 11 am-8 pm. A quilting exhibition, horseback riding, food, fashion and special performances will be featured...
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO.

A few weeks ago, a video surfaced of an actual bird laying an egg just a few inches away from the "L" train. Well, we saw another very special event yesterday in the heart of Chicago. Check out this video of a fox carrying a dead animal. It's hard to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in Avalon Park shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Israel Alonso, 21, and Guillermo Gudino, 22, were arrested Sunday two hours after allegedly opening fire on an 18-year-old man who was on the street in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Caterpillar to move headquarters out of Deerfield, Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Construction giant Caterpillar Inc., announced Tuesday it will relocate its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to an existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help...
DEERFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, shot in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Monday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. She was walking outside around 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. The girl was grazed in the back and hand. She was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL

