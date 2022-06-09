Chicago Blues Fest returns to Millennium Park

HUMBOLDT PARK — Humboldt Park’s joy was on full display this past weekend for the neighborhood’s annual Puerto Rican parade and festival. Thousands descended on the neighborhood for the celebration, waving Puerto Rican flags and honking their horns. But for some who drove to the park, the...
CHICAGO - Chicago's famed Art Institute lions will be conspicuously absent for the next several weeks. They are getting a much-needed bath. It's been 21 years since their last cleaning. The 2-ton bronze lions will be hoisted by cranes and transported to a facility in Forest Park Tuesday, where they'll...
CHICAGO - Community activist Ja'Mal Green announced his run for Chicago mayor Tuesday. Green, a native Chicagoan, joins a crowded field of candidates looking to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the Feb. 28, 2023 election. Lightfoot announced last week that she is officially seeking a second term. The Beverly father...
BERWYN, Ill. - It is summer break and for most people that means fun. But for some kids, it could mean no lunch. That is why the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD) is launching the "Lunch Bus." It’s summer, school’s out and kids get to be kids. All of that...
CHICAGO - After dozens of Neo-Nazis were arrested with riot gear near an Idaho Pride event this weekend, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced Monday that officials have "shored up" intelligence-gathering efforts ahead of the city’s planned festivities as he "put those who might be planning something on notice."
OAK LAWN, Ill. — After being surprised with the gift of a car, a 20-year-old Chicago man who saved a stranger’s life was honored by his employer in Oak Lawn. One-week ago Anthony Perry was on his near-daily CTA Red Line commute when he saw a man trapped against the electrified third rail. He jumped […]
CHICAGO - Stay cool and drink water. Those were among the top recommendations of Chicago leaders who gathered Tuesday morning to offer suggestions on how residents could stay safe and look out for each other during a heat wave that was expected to send temperatures soaring into the high 90s Tuesday and Wednesday and heat indexes topping out near 110 degrees.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Few things say Chicago the way the sound of the electric blues does – and on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been three years since crowds have gotten to flock to Millennium Park to hear it.But in 2022, the Chicago Blues Festival is back – and it left plenty of people smiling. And they're ready to enjoy the entire weekend.The sounds of blues filled the air as Joanna Connor and Toronzo Cannon each sang and offered up blistering guitar work at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion – and Shamekia Copeland belted it out as the headliner afterward.Earlier, the crowd...
CHICAGO - Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley was discharged Monday evening from Northwestern Memorial Hospital after being hospitalized due to a "neurological event" he experienced last week. Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for a "short stay" as he recovers, according to his physician Dr. Eric Terman. "Daley...
CHICAGO - Organizers of the 29th annual Caribbean International Festival of Life have announced a major gas giveaway. The festival will be held July 2-4 in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood. On Thursday, organizers announced a $3,000 gas giveaway. A portion will be given to festival attendees in the form...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- There's a lot to look forward to this weekend. Festivals, events and parades are back in person and they're taking over the city. Some events have already begun like the Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park that will run through Sunday. The festival will be paired with the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Saturday.The Fiesta in the Back of the Yards starts Friday and will go until Sunday as well.
DuSable Museum of African American History celebrates Juneteenth, the oldest nationally recognized commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S., with a Juneteenth BBQ & Block Party on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 11 am-8 pm. A quilting exhibition, horseback riding, food, fashion and special performances will be featured...
A few weeks ago, a video surfaced of an actual bird laying an egg just a few inches away from the "L" train. Well, we saw another very special event yesterday in the heart of Chicago. Check out this video of a fox carrying a dead animal. It's hard to...
CHICAGO - Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Israel Alonso, 21, and Guillermo Gudino, 22, were arrested Sunday two hours after allegedly opening fire on an 18-year-old man who was on the street in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, police said.
DEERFIELD, Ill. - Construction giant Caterpillar Inc., announced Tuesday it will relocate its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to an existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help...
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Monday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. She was walking outside around 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. The girl was grazed in the back and hand. She was taken to...
