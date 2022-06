The proposal to protect a pair of live oaks with trunks more than 6 feet in diameter was met with a silence that seemed to stretch as wide as the trees themselves. Meghan and Logan Barnes asked the Georgetown County Board of Zoning Appeals for a 6.5-foot variance to the setback on their acre lot at Hagley so they could build their “forever house” without impacting the oaks. The architect they hired, “was the only one who said I wouldn’t have to cut down the tree,” Meghan Barnes told the board.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO