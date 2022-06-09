Final Round of City Brush and Leaf Pickup Next Week

Road closures due to construction: On Monday, June 13, Lincoln Avenue and Central Avenue will be closed to thru traffic. Please follow detour directions and be mindful of work crews. For more information about the City of Cortland Revitalization Project, visit www.crowncityrising.com.
The United Way of Cortland teamed up with Voyant Beauty to distribute hand soap. Voyant Beauty had a surplus of soap in their inventory and reached out to the United Way to get their product out to local food pantries and community groups. With the voluntary network the United Way...
The Cortland County Health Department has announced that on Friday, June 17th from 2-4pm at 236 S Main Street in Cortland at the CAPCO Headstart. The free event is aimed to help educate families and caregivers about how to safely transport their children and reduce the risk of death. The...
The Tompkins County Health Department is informing the community that the mask advisory for Tompkins County that has been in place during COVID is now lifted as of last Friday (June 10). The current community level within Tompkins county is “medium”. Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated,...
The Virgil United Methodist Church is hosting a bike rodeo for kids this Thursday, June 16 from 4-6pm. They’re asking you to bring your helmet, your bike, and a parent. Available will be helmet fittings, bike safety check, and learning the rules of the road. Some of the features of the rodeo include a start and stop, scanning and turning, zig zag rock dodge, demon driveway, and so much more.
The County Finance & Administration Committee is meeting today at 10 am. On the agenda to be discussed is paying the Cortland County BDC over a period of four years to promote and enhance economic development. Also on the agenda is TC3’s operating budget, and a Local Law Abolishing the...
The Cortland County Drug task force, along with the City of Cortland Police, and the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant which led to an arrest of four individuals for unlawful manufacturing of meth. It began on June 10th around 1:40am as...
On June 13th, 2022, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported missing person’s complaint involving 40 year old Muteb Alqahtani. It is believed that Mr. Alqahtani went missing from his residence in the Town of Cortlandville. Through investigation, Mr. Alqahtani was last seen on Tompkins Street in the City of Cortland at approximately 9:40 AM.
Tomorrow, June 15 the Cortland County Area Agency on Aging is asking all to wear purple for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. At 1pm tomorrow on the front steps of the County Office building the agency, Cortland County Adult Protective Services and local law enforcement will be holding a press conference with the purpose to educate the community about elder abuse and the warning signs of elder abuse.
On Friday, June 10th around 10:45pm the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Route 13 in the Town of Cortlandville for a traffic infraction. Once speaking with the driver officer’s found that 23 year old Nathaniel J. Irwin was operating the vehicle with a revoked license. Officer’s also discovered Irwin had an active felony arrest warrant from the City of Cortland Police department.
