Final Round of City Brush and Leaf Pickup Next Week

The Virgil United Methodist Church is hosting a bike rodeo for kids this Thursday, June 16 from 4-6pm. They’re asking you to bring your helmet, your bike, and a parent. Available will be helmet fittings, bike safety check, and learning the rules of the road. Some of the features of the rodeo include a start and stop, scanning and turning, zig zag rock dodge, demon driveway, and so much more.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO