Click here to read the full article. Though Season 2 of Apple TV+’s “Central Park” features a slew of changes for the lovable Tillermans, one family member has a harder time than most. Not only is daughter Molly — now voiced by Emmy Raver-Lampman to provide accurate representation for the mixed-race character — navigating puberty, but she also goes shopping for her first bra and has her first glimpse of romance. Josh Gad, who voices Birdie and co-created the series alongside Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, says the addition of Raver-Lampman really allowed the writers to dive into the character, using...

TV SERIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO