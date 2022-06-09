Fireworks at Royal Auto Complex Friday

This week the City of Cortland will be conducting its final round of Spring brush and leaf pickup. Residents in the city are being asked to place yard debris at the edge of the street before 7am on the same day their trash will be collected. The next scheduled pick...
Salina, N.Y. — An Amazon tractor-trailer Monday afternoon hit the railroad bridge on Onondaga Lake Parkway in Salina. The truck hit the bridge at 4:31 p.m., according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. Liverpool police responded to the scene. The truck, stuck under the bridge, forced the closure of...
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood is in shock after an afternoon fire broke out at a trailer park in Horseheads. Calls of a structure fire started coming into the newsroom sometimes after 1:30 p.m. in the location of the Newtown Creek Community, just northwest of the village. Heavy smoke filled the air around the […]
This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
HOLLAND PATENT — The Dust Devil Band returns to the Holland Patent Village Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. The DDB has been entertaining Central New York for more than four decades and brings their blend of quality good-time alternative country rock, swing, Americana and blues to the opening event in the village’s Summer Music Series.
That’s a big fish, just ask Shane O’Hora of Waterloo. He reeled in the big fish to win the 41st Annual Finger Lakes Carp Derby sponsored by the Waterloo Rotary Club. Shane took home the $500 first prize. The largest fish caught in the derby tipped the scales...
First responders were dispatched to a water rescue in Seneca Falls over the weekend. On Saturday around 3:30 p.m. firefighters and EMS were called to the area of the Ovid Street bridge for a person in the water. Details were limited, but the victim was breathing when rescued from the...
(WSYR-TV) — Nye Automotive Group, operator of several car dealerships in Oneida and Rome, has been sold, owner William Nye has confirmed to NewsChannel 9. The dealership has been serving the Central New York area since 1968. According to Nye Automotive Group’s website, they sell many different car brands,...
On Tuesday, June 14, at 11 a.m. at the Courthouse Square, a ribbon cutting ceremony will welcome back Owego’s iconic festival, the Strawberry Festival, for a 40th annual celebration. What started as a yard sale grew into what it is today, with guests arriving from all around the region and beyond for two-days of food, music, and fun.
PULASKI, NY – ConnextCare is pleased to announce the kickoff to the 2022 Pulaski Site Project. Construction is set to begin June 20, 2022. Project highlights include a covered drive-thru testing area, additional parking lot spaces, the installation of four electric charging stations and a walking trail with a gazebo and deck overlooking a stream on the west side of the property.
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Harvey’s Garden opens, probably this fall, it will bring two new concepts to the Central New York dining and drinking scene. It will introduce what is currently on track to be one of the area’s first self-serve “beer wall” systems. That will allow customers to scan a card on a tap to trigger the pouring of the beer of their choice in the size of their choice.
The Virgil United Methodist Church is hosting a bike rodeo for kids this Thursday, June 16 from 4-6pm. They’re asking you to bring your helmet, your bike, and a parent. Available will be helmet fittings, bike safety check, and learning the rules of the road. Some of the features of the rodeo include a start and stop, scanning and turning, zig zag rock dodge, demon driveway, and so much more.
Road closures due to construction: On Monday, June 13, Lincoln Avenue and Central Avenue will be closed to thru traffic. Please follow detour directions and be mindful of work crews. For more information about the City of Cortland Revitalization Project, visit www.crowncityrising.com.
UTICA — The Baggs Square Brewing Company, a German-inspired brewery at 330 Main St., will host a Linden Tree Festival from noon to midnight today. The festival, in its inaugural year, will include exclusive beers and entertainment all day as well as prizes and giveaways. There will be a dirndl dress and lederhosen contest for humans or pets. The cost is $5; children under 15 years of age will be admitted for no charge.
CONESUS LAKE, N.Y. (WHEC) - A woman was rescued after a tubing accident Saturday on Conesus Lake. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a female struggling in the water near the McPherson's Point area. Neighbors spotted her from shore, got on their boat, pulled the unresponsive...
Oneida County, N.Y. — On June 8, 2022, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Oneida County. As a result of the initiative, the following locations were checked and found in compliance:. Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd, Lee, NY 13363. Cliffs Market, 4094 St Rt...
City police and fire units were sent to the Memorial Bridge in Binghamton after someone reported a person may have jumped into the Chenango River. Authorities say the call came in at 12:45 p.m. Monday. Police officers initially focused their attention near the southwest corner of the bridge that links Riverside Drive with North Shore Drive.
Own a piece of local history. One of the last bars standing in one Central New York small town is up for sale. Want a piece of the Rok? Don’s Rok in Clinton, a favorite watering hole for generations of locals, Hamilton College students, and alumni is on the market. And after the closure of The Tavern, it's only one of two bars left in town.
INLET — A Utica truck driver caused a power outage in Hamilton County by hitting a utility pole while on his cell phone behind the wheel, according to the Inlet Police Department. Police said Michael J. Fedarko, 33, of Bacon Street, was driving for JC Rendering Company on Route...
Comments / 0