Fireworks at Royal Auto Complex Friday

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Harvey’s Garden opens, probably this fall, it will bring two new concepts to the Central New York dining and drinking scene. It will introduce what is currently on track to be one of the area’s first self-serve “beer wall” systems. That will allow customers to scan a card on a tap to trigger the pouring of the beer of their choice in the size of their choice.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO