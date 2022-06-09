ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

WATCH: Body cam footage shows Utah nurse save man’s life during heart attack

By Courtney Johns, Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MgJH_0g5UaX2I00

MURRAY, Utah ( KTVX ) – A Utah nurse is being honored after saving the life of a man who collapsed from a heart attack while playing in a softball game.

Seconds after Darren Ewell collapsed, Danya Topham was running onto the field where he was laying down.

Not finding a pulse, Topham, an off-duty registered nurse at Intermountain Healthcare, begin administering CPR. When first responders from the Murray Police Department and Fire Department took over, Topham said she told her son she didn’t think Ewell was going to make it.

But right before the ambulance doors closed, Topham heard someone speak to Ewell.

“I thought, ‘Holy crap. He woke up!’ I was just in shock,” said Topham. “I was so excited.”

Ewell said he doesn’t remember much about that night other than waking up in the hospital with broken ribs, but he desperately wanted to meet the woman who saved his life.

Family sues Meta over daughter’s depression, eating disorder

“If she didn’t immediately take aggressive action and do CPR and, you know, break my ribs, as my doctor said, ‘There’s no way you would have had the mental faculty to even survive a heart attack because the oxygen would not have gotten to your brain'” said Ewell.

On Tuesday, Murray city leaders presented Topham, as well as several first responders, with awards for their life-saving actions.

Topham said she hopes her story encourages more people to learn how to do CPR, something the city of Murray offers for free on the second Tuesday of every month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

11-year-old Utah boy saves his teen sister from drowning

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An incident that could’ve turned deadly this past weekend has resulted in an 11-year-old receiving an award for saving his sister’s life. Heber City police say they responded to a report of a possible drowning on Sunday. The parents told the responding officers that their 14-year-old daughter, Maya Treu possibly […]
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

Sandy Police search for man luring children into car

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Sandy Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to lure two children to his vehicle in Sandy. Authorities say the incidents happened near the area of 11000 to 11400 South of 700 East on June 6 and June 9. The suspect is […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Health
City
Murray, UT
State
Utah State
Murray, UT
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cam#Softball#Police#Depression#Intermountain Healthcare#Fire Department
ABC4

University of Utah student from Lehi crowned Miss Utah 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – On June 11, Miss Utah County, Lindsey Larsen was crowned Miss Utah 2022 and awarded a $10,000 scholarship at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City. Over the next year, Lindsey will travel the state serving, performing, and sharing her social impact initiative, “The MOVEMENT Movement.” Lindsey will also represent Utah at the Miss […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Boots of missing Idaho man found in Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
ABC4

$20,000 treasure from Utah treasure hunt found

UTAH (ABC4) – The $20,000 treasure in the Utah treasure hunt has been found. The treasure was found a day after the second clue was released. Organizers John Maxim and David Cline announced the finders of the treasure on Saturday, June 11 on Instagram. The treasure was found by three people, a married couple from Kaysville […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah receives much-needed rain. Is more on the way?

SALT LAKE CITY — The same storm system that caused widespread flooding to areas north of Utah, including a shutdown of Yellowstone National Park, produced up to a half-inch of much-needed rain in parts of Utah on Monday, according to National Weather Service. And it's possible that more rain...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

2 in custody following stabbing at UTA station

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two men were taken into custody for questioning following a stabbing that happened at a North Temple UTA station Wednesday. The alleged stabbing happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at 500 W. According to UTA, two men and a woman got into an argument on the train platform. Witnesses on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Parents honor memory of 10-year-old Grace Grunander

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Grace Grunander’s parents describe her as the kindest person they know, the protector of her younger siblings, and a friend to everyone she met. Megan Grunander, Grace’s mother, said Grace regularly made friendship bracelets and gave them to her friends and classmates to let people know she was there and cared […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Two arrested in deadly SLC apartment shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people have been arrested on Thursday in connection to a deadly apartment shooting that left one person dead and multiple others injured in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) have identified the suspects as Erik Virgen, 18, and Malibu Rose Mawson, 20. The victim has been identified […]
ABC4

Memorial created for 10-year-old drowning victim

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – A memorial has been created for a 10-year-old girl who drowned at the Ogden Country Club last Friday. The “Grace Charlene Grunander Memorial” was started to keep Grace’s memory alive after the young girl drowned while swimming in a pool on June 3. Grace was a student with the Vocal […]
OGDEN, UT
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy