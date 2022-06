In the face of overwhelming community opposition, the Board of Supervisors Tuesday denied a permit for a proposed cannabis business alongside Highway 371 in Anza. “I respect the communities in my district, what they look and feel like,” Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the 3-0 vote against Cannabis 21’s request for a conditional use permit. “This would have a detrimental effect to the look and feel of the Anza Valley. I can support cannabis outlets at appropriate locations. I don’t think this is the right location.”

ANZA, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO