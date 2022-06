Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Handwritten notes Gov. Greg Abbott made following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde raise new questions about who allegedly “misled” the governor about the widely criticized police response to the shooting, causing him to initially relay inaccurate information to the public that he would later retract.

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO