Parking restrictions, road closures for Pride Festival

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Police Department has announced parking restrictions and road closures for the Capital Pride Parade and Festival. Both events will be held on Sunday, June 12.

The Capital Pride Parade kicks off at 11:45 a.m. followed immediately by the Festival. The Festival runs from noon until 5 p.m.

This years Prides Festival features DJ Drew G, Grand Central Station Band, Albany’s Annual Drag Revue, a special preview performance from the Playhouse Stage Co. and will be hosted and emceed by Comedian and Fly 92.3 DJ, Shawn Gillie. Capital Pride Parade and Festival benefit the programs and services of the Pride Center of the Capital Region.

Parking restrictions:

June 11, from 5 a.m. until June 12, at 2 p.m. Lark Street, both sides from Hudson Avenue to State Street



June 12, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both sides of State Street just east of Robin Street South side of State Street from Willett Street to Lark Street North side of Madison Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street



June 12, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both sides of Washington Park Road from Henry Johnson Boulevard to State Street/ Robin Street (roadway parallel to parade grounds west, past Sprague Place continuing to State Street/Robin Street/ Englewood Place) Both sides of Washington Park Road from Henry Johnson Boulevard to Sprague Place (roadway parallel to State Street west of Soldier and Sailor Monument)



Road closures:

June 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Washington Park Roadways west of Henry Johnson Boulevard State Street from Robin Street/ Englewood Place to Lark Street Lark Street from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue Madison Avenue from Lark Street to New Scotland Avenue



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.