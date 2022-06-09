Royals catcher Salvador Perez hits rare triple in win over Blue Jays
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the Kansas City Royals’ win over the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, catcher Salvador Perez, who lined up in the designated hitter spot, hit a rare triple for the first time in five years.
“When was my last one? Five years ago? Wow,” Perez said . “That’s what happens when you become a catcher.”
In the bottom of the sixth inning , Salvy hit a ball into right field that looked like it was going to be caught by Blue Jays RF Raimel Tapia, but Tapia was unable to secure the ball giving Perez the chance to run past second base and slide safely into third.
Perez, who leads the Royals with 8 homeruns, is used to going to the yard when he steps to the plate, but Wednesday’s triple marked just his 11th time making it three-quarters of the way around the diamond.Royals RHP Jose Cuas debuts in majors after nearly quitting twice
“The wind helped me, the wall,” Perez said. “It bounced past Tapia, so I saw that I had a chance. That’s why I went for it.
According to Perez, even Blue Jays first baseman Vladamir Guerrero Jr. was impressed with his feat.
“Even Vladdy was like, ‘A triple?’ It was funny,” Perez said.
A few pitches later, Carlos Santana hit a double to the same right field, bringing Perez home and giving the Royals a 7-3 lead.
Kansas City went on to win 8-3 for just their second win in June. Even with the win, the Royals remain with the worst record in the MLB.
On Wednesday, 2022 All-Star voting opened and Perez is one of nine Royals on the ballot.
- Hunter Dozier
- Whit Merrifield
- Bobby Witt Jr.
- Nicky Lopez
- Salvador Perez
- Andrew Benintendi
- Kyle Isbel
- Michael A. Taylor
- MJ Melendez
Voting ends on June 30 at 12:59 p.m. Central Time.
The Royals host the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. in Game 1 of a four-game series.
