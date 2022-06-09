ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Man sentenced for having sex with teen runaway in Huntsville

By Kait Newsum
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312caH_0g5UXbeH00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A federal judge has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison on child exploitation charges, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced 32-year-old Myron Marroquin Lopez, a.k.a Carlos Marroquin Gomez and Carlos Marroquin Logan, to 240 months in prison, followed by a lifetime supervised release on charges of production of child pornography and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Family sues Meta over daughter’s depression, eating disorder

Lopez, who is an undocumented person in the U.S. illegally, was found in Birmingham with a 15-year-old girl that had run away from her home in Washington, D.C.

In October 2021, a report was made to the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department that the teenager had left her home.

Through combined investigative efforts between federal and local partners, the plea agreement says the girl was rescued about a week later in Alabama. Lopez, according to court documents, had taken the teen from the Metro D.C. area to Huntsville.

Investigators found videos of sexual activity between Lopez and the girl on his cell phone.

Brave 4-year-old calls mom after thief steals car with him inside

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF), along with FBI Washington Division, U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and Jefferson County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

According to the DOJ, the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the DOJ in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
WKRG News 5

Raccoon rescue causes hourlong traffic standstill in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A raccoon brought traffic on I-565 to a standstill for almost an hour this weekend. The raccoon climbed to the top of a light pole on the side of the interstate. The rescue was a multi-department affair, including Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Animal Control, and Alabama Wildlife Rescue. […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teenager missing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Brayden Butler, 17, who may be living with a condition that could affect his judgement, was last seen Saturday wearing a gray hoodie, blue/orange shirt with blue jeans. Butler is also described as being 5-foot-10, 150 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing teenager in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager. Alana Aldridge, 16, was last seen getting into the vehicle pictured below around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hwy 157 in Cullman. If you have any information, contact investigator Jeff Lawson at 256-735-2716 […]
CULLMAN, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy