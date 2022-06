(Re Sunday, June 12’s Page C2 editorial titled, “Sheriff will have to sell request to taxpayers.”): We are in total support of the sheriff’s budget for 2023. Safety is No. 1 priority. We can see what’s going on across this nation and the sheriff needs everything that he is asking for. We got the money. Betz Farm was a good deal. Take that money and put it to the right guy, and that’s the sheriff. That will solve a lot of our problems as far as security goes, for a few more years anyway. But that’s the bottom line: support the sheriff 100%.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO