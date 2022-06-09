ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Knox County Sheriff's law report: June 8, 2022

By Special to Knox Pages
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe complainant called the sheriff’s office to report an abandoned car in his driveway. After a 48-hour wait the vehicle was towed. Malary A....

UPDATE: Thousands in Knox County without power after late-night storm

MOUNT VERNON -- Thousands in Knox County woke up without electricity Tuesday, following an overnight storm that ravaged north central Ohio with high winds and torrential rainfall. Numbers from Knox County's four main electrical providers – AEP, The Energy Cooperative, Ohio Edison (FirstEnergy) and Consolidated Electric Co-Op – indicate more...
BREAKING NEWS…warrant for murder issued in Morrow county case

MT. GILEAD— The Morrow County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for a Mansfield man for murder. According to records, the warrant was issued for Charles Fink, 57, of Mansfield. Fink was charged in Morrow County with domestic violence in October of 2021. The names of the victims, in...
Ross County – Police Chase Vehicle After Responding to Call

ROSS – A man got away on foot after Ross County Deputies responded to a call around 7:30 am on Wednesday. According to reports, on 06-08-2022 Deputies were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trego Creek Rd. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. When deputies arrived and contact with the driver was established the driver took off in his vehicle away from law enforcement.
Body of missing man found in Pickaway County creek

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man reported missing this week was found dead in a Pickaway County creek. Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said Thursday that Brian Adams, 50, of Williamsport was reported missing Monday by family members. Detectives received a tip the next day and responded to Deer Creek, where a body was found […]
Ross Co. woman charged with embezzling $650,000 from her job

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County woman has been indicted for defrauding her employer of more than $650,000, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Thursday. Stephanie Cottrell, 39, Frankfort, was indicted in Ross County Common Pleas Court on two felony charges of theft by deception. As controller for...
Body Found in Deer Creek Near Williamsport Identified

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in Deer Creek as that of 50-year-old Brian K. Adams of Williamsport. Adams had been reported missing by family members Sunday, June 5th and his body was found in Deer Creek near Williamsport on Tuesday, June 7th. Final autopsy...
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 13

MOUNT VERNON — A Centerburg man was among 13 indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on June 6, 2022. Kyle M. Harry, 42, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence. According to the indictment, Harry allegedly caused or attempted to cause harm to two females on May 30.
Muskingum County/Zanesville Joint Drug Unit Arrest Two Men in Drug Busts

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit and Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force have arrested two men on multiple drug-related charges. The men, identified as: 38-Year-Old Rodriquez Siddiq Hampton and 56-Year-Old John “Tommy” Thompkins, both of Zanesville, are charged with multiple felonies. Thompkins...
Manhunt underway in Ross Co. following pursuit

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A manhunt is underway in Ross County following a pursuit. According to initial reports, deputies attempted to stop the driver when they fled from them at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued along Trego Creek Road before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.
Autopsy report of veteran killed in Ross Co. shows potential charges for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Autopsy records obtained this week by the Guardian shows that a veteran killed earlier this year in Ross County was shot multiple times in the back. Lance Corporal Jeffrey Todd Knotts, Jr., 21, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky died from multiple gunshots after he was found going door-to-door in the middle of the night, allegedly pleading for help. Multiple homeowners dialed 9-1-1 to report that a stranger was knocking on their doors, while multiple home security cameras caught the goings-on. Before deputies could make it to the Chillicothe subdivision, one homeowner opened fire, killing the Marine on a front lawn. It was assumed by much of the public that the shooting was an act of self-defense, but the autopsy report sheds a light that may determine that the attack was instead an act of murder.
Double-homicide suspect fatally shot by deputy at gas station

UPDATE: The man fatally show has been identified. Follow this link for the latest. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suspected of murdering two others is dead after being shot Tuesday night by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy at a gas station on the Northeast Side. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a […]
Videos: Cleveland Police Investigate Two Officer-Involved Fatal Shootings

CLEVELAND - On Thursday, June 2nd, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police responded to a call of a man throwing things off the 7th-floor balcony of the CMHA Union Square high rise. Some things thrown were a TV, a chair, a door, a bed frame, and even a hatchet. Officers entered the apartment of 42-year-old Demond Eskridge of Cleveland. Eskridge and an officer got into a fight. Eskridge grabbed one of the officers' guns and fired a shot before biting off the officer's finger. The officer returned fired, killing the 42-year-old man.
Marion man dies in single-vehicle crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers from Marion County released the names of a victim killed in a crash on Thursday morning. Jeffrey Hixson, 65, of Marion, drove a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on State Route 739 at about 7 a.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hixon’s car went off the […]
Elyria man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug, weapons charges

An Elyria man was sentenced to 10 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson in Youngstown on June 7 after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.
