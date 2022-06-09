ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Closes Down Popular ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction For Refurbishment

By Andrew Boardwine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of thrilling rides and attractions to enjoy while visiting Universal Orlando Resort. From the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster to The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man to the beloved Seuss Landing in Islands of Adventure, as well as attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpsons Ride, MEN IN BLACK:...

Jurassic World Dominion Director Addresses if Jurassic Park's Lex and Tim Were Considered for the Film

Jurassic World Dominion hit theatres this weekend and it's having a lot of success at the box office despite mixed reviews. The new movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 31% critics score and an 80% audience score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "overly long but full of heart." One of the biggest draws of Dominion is the return of Jurassic Park's Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). BD Wong is also back again as Dr. Henry Wu, and the character Lewis Dodgson plays a significant role, but he is now portrayed by Campbell Scott. However, there are some Jurassic Park staples who aren't in the new film, including Ariana Richards (Lex) and Joseph Mazzello (Tim). Recently, Dominion director Colin Trevorrow had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter and was asked if Lex and Tim were ever considered for the new movie.
‘Jurassic World’ Star DeWanda Wise Was Not a ‘Jurassic Park’ Fan and Says Chris Pratt Is Her Action Hero Mentor

DeWanda Wise has entered the Jurassic World chat. Like moving to a new high school during senior year, the actress joined the Jurassic World franchise on its third and last installment. For this final film, the legacy cast from Jurassic Park was brought back, including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum—but while she respects and admires their long-lasting careers, Wise came clean and told Complex she really wasn’t a fan of the movies growing up. And that actually helped her when she took on the role.
