Alice L. Widner

Dennis Louie Peckman, age 91, of rural Paola, KS, passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2022. Visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, followed by funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church of Block Community. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are...
Sue Ann Crum, age 86, of Osawatomie died April 22, 2022, at Vintage Park of Osawatomie. The family will have an open house Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 2- 4 PM at The Cornerstone 425 6th St, Osawatomie, KS 66064. Memorials are to Ascend Hospice send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home...
Shawn Patrick Byrd, 48, of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday June 18, 2022, at the American Legion Post #156. Paola, KS from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Shawn was born Sunday, April 21, 1974, in Kansas City, KS, the son...
David “Dave” Alan Richardson, 65, of Paola, KS, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, while working in LaCygne, KS. David was born December 12th, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas to Earnest Loren and Dorothy Alice (Lawler) Richardson. He graduated from Turner High School 1974. On December 29th, 1979, he married Lorene Annette Prentice; divorced 1995.
Kimberly Gillard, 59 of Drexel, Missouri, passed away on May 26, 2022, at her home in Drexel. Memorial services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Louisburg Baptist Temple, 6961 W. 271st St. Louisburg, KS 66053. Arrangements entrusted to the Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400)....
“Libby” (Mary Elizabeth) Adams passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Libby was born on June 14, 1938, and raised in Parma, Ohio, the daughter of Louis and Gladys (Vernon) Taliak. Libby was married to her loving husband of 61 years, David Adams, on May...
OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie Police Department detectives teamed up with fellow law enforcement officers to simultaneously serve four narcotics arrest warrants and execute one narcotics search warrant on the morning of Monday, June 13. The arrests were made as part of an operation dubbed “Wizard of Oz” that Osawatomie detectives...
NEWTON, Kan. — The Miami County Republic staff won multiple awards at the Kansas Press Association’s annual Awards of Excellence presentation this year, including the Division V Sweepstakes Award naming the Republic as the top newspaper in Kansas in its division. The Republic received 10 first-place awards, six...
PAOLA — The Route 66 band from Kansas City, Mo., set the tone for the 20th annual Paola Heartland Car Show, playing some classic tunes to go with the one-of-a-kind rat rods, vintage cars from year gone by and plenty of hot rod muscle cars from the 50s, 60s and 70s.
Some local and state government positions are up for grabs during the election later this year, including a bunch of seats representing Olathe in the Kansas House of Representatives and some Johnson County Commission slots. Voters will have to make decisions on a handful of those races in an Aug....
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday said the new law gradually eliminating the state sales tax on food will benefit Latino Kansans who are disproportionately affected by food insecurity. In part because of the pandemic, a growing number of people across Kansas rely on food pantries. According to...
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Topeka, KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
