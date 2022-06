DEDHAM — KidsPeace Maine will hold its 2nd Annual Charity Golf Scramble on Saturday, June 25. The event will be held at the Lucerne Golf Club. The day will start with donuts and coffee before play begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive, hole-in-one and closest to the pin on designated holes. Golfers can purchase “mulligans” to use during the scramble, and each will be eligible for a raffle at the complimentary lunch at the end of the event.

DEDHAM, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO