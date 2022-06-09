ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

391 Montclair Drive #223, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203219)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery Nice, Well Maintained home in Whispering Pines where you own the lot. It has a huge covered deck, a big tandem garage and a work shop. The Family room has a wet bar and a beautiful brick fireplace. The laundry room is big and could also be used for a...

2058 6th Lane, Big Bear City, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203244)

New Paint, New Flooring, New Cabinets, New Counters, New Appliances, New sinks and faucets, toilets. Real Clean. Level lot, level parking, level access. GARAGE No Garage, Parking Space(s) HEAT Gas. HOA DUES 0. INTERIOR Bedroom on Main Level , Kitchen/Dining Combo, Vaulted Ceiling(s) LOT 2130 sq ft. LOT DESCRIPTION Level.
BIG BEAR, CA
143 Imperial Avenue, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32203245)

Well maintained cabin with real feeling of seclusion. Sits on 3 lots (7,500 sq ft total), nicely treed. Lots of decking . . . main deck is huge, additional covered decks front and rear plus decks off each bedroom upstairs. Not used much, new paint siding, decking just oiled, yard just cleaned. Separate Laundry, 1/2 bath down, Nice sized bedrooms up with good closet space. Very convenient Kitchen layout. Comes furnished. Will make a very nice vacation home or vacation rental. Don't miss the build-up underneath where the water heater is, plus storage for Kayak and patio/deck furniture. Parking pad at street level with level access. A solid value.
SUGARLOAF, CA
42732 Fox Farm Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22126076)

The most charming home on the market in Big Bear Lake. Centrally located in the desirable Fox Farm neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been extensively remodeled within the last 2 years. All three bedrooms are large enough for king beds and includes outlets with USB ports. One of the two upstairs bedrooms includes sleeping area and lounging area. The master bedroom is located on the first floor. Open floor plan with newer large windows and newer sliders to let natural light fill the home throughout. Cozy up to a stone fireplace with a beautiful wood mantle. Open to the recently remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, butcher block countertops, hardware, stainless steel appliances and more. Built-in table for eating and gathering people together for board games and memories. Cabin accents throughout including the first floor wood ceiling with wood beams and hidden snowflakes on the walls. Central heating with coat hooks strategically placed above the heating vents. Installation added in the interior walls as well as the exterior walls. Canned lighting and newer walnut doors throughout. Recently installed flooring with custom hand finished floor molding. Both full bathrooms have undergone extensive remodeling. Tankless water heater has been added to service the home for quick hot water which is ideal for winter months. Spacious mud room has been opened up to include seating with washer and dryer. Full bathroom ideally located next to the back door off the mud room which helps keep the house clean after spending the day outdoors. The front and backyard has undergone an extensive overhaul as well. The front of the home has a newer horse shoe driveway and is beautifully landscaped. The backyard has also been landscaped where you can admire nature swinging from a hammock. The backyard is designed to entertain; wrap around porch which has recently been repainted, spacious with second hangout area in the backyard. A gas line added to the center of the seating area. Do not forget to appreciate the young roof, the long list of upgrades and style throughout. Great location! Close to local restaurants, shopping, Big Bear Village, Big Bear Lake and everything Big Bear has to offer! Love where you live. Love living in Big Bear.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
767 Pine Knot Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22116779)

Charming one bedroom, one bath cabin located in the heart of the Big Bear Village. Walking distance to all the shops and restaurants.With some nice decorating ideas and TLC this cute cabin can be a great get away or permanent rental. Property sits on a large street to street fenced lot with a single car garage and a workshop area. The lot offers parking for an RV and a Boat. Located in the Village Specific Plan (Village Retail zoning). Plenty of room for adding on, check with the city for specifics. Great Investment opportunity. Lots of potential.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
699 Conklin Rd Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219080201DA)

Prepare to be impressed. This home was built in 2018 and is the perfect combination of mountain charm and modern elegance. Enormous greatroom with soaring wood and beam ceilings. Awesome rock fireplace that reaches from the floor to the ceiling. The kitchen is a marvel of granite, stainless steel and top of the line appliances. Custom lighting fixtures and decor throughout. The bedrooms are all large and well laid out. The master suite must be seen to be believed with a bathroom fit for a king and it's own private back deck. Covered front porch and large back deck with wrought iron railings. Enormous over 14,000 square foot corner lot. Wonderful location, only a few short blocks to the national forest, Snow Summit ski area and the Big Bear Village. Currently setup to be a top shelf vacation rental. Separate laundry room. Furnishings can be included at the right price. This is an exceptional property.
BIG BEAR, CA
544 Waynoka Lane, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22122546)

Your perfect cabin in the mountain awaits you in Big Bear Lake! This cabin is perfectly situated within strolling distance to the lake and a quick drive to the village and alpine magic slides. No stone has been left unturned with this picture perfect mountain retreat. This cabin has a wonderful elevation with great views. The back deck overlooks a backyard filled with fruit bearing trees that you will bring back to all of your friends. This home sits on a strong foundation and offers a storage area under the house for your personal storage or bikes. Inside the home has an open living area with additional seating at the live edge wood bar. Upstairs there is plenty of sleeping space for you and your guests.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
42895 Monterey Street, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203225)

Absolutely stunning location and views from this highly perched Moonridge cabin in Big Bear Lake! Wonderful open floor plan for all of your entertainment needs along with two large decks to take in the ski and mountain views...you will know you are in the mountains when you arrive. This cabin is in turn key condition and boasts solar panels that will eliminate your electric costs. There is also an oversized one car garage for owner storage or additional parking. Centrally located to the soon to be updated Moonridge corridor with Golf, Zoo, Mountain Biking and close proximity to Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. Perfect for a second home or vacation rental!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
1065 Minton Dr, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219080200DA)

This cabin is a gem. Super clean and well taken care of. Tons of mountain charm.River rock accents on the exterior, large fenced lot with easy level parking. Large front and rear decks. Heavily treed with oak, pine and spruce. Great views from the front deck with a hot tub to enjoy the fresh air after skiing. Open greatroom with a floor to ceiling river rock fireplace and built in cabinets. Kitchen is all tile and knotty pine cabinets. Wood laminate floors. Kitchen nook and breakfast bar with stools. Fully furnished as you see it with quality pieces including a full log bed. Washer/dryer closet and tons of storage in the build up. This is a cabin you can enjoy for years to come.
BIG BEAR, CA
43555 Sand Canyon Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22119445)

Unbelievable opportunity on this mountain log cabin! This true mountain retreat on over a half an acre is the one you have been waiting for. This log cabin on a secluded street to street lot with plenty of charm wit the perfect mountain setting!. relax & unwind on the large decks. The main home has an upper loft for gaming or additional sleeping. Don't miss the wonderful guest quarters and 2 car garage. Get this one to the top of your list before it is GONE!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
735 Kern Avenue, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # EV22125832)

Cute & affordable! This cute property is ready for its new owner to make it their own & is one of the lowest priced homes in the Big Bear area! Offering one bedroom and one bathroom on a level lot with a storage shed and fenced yard. This property would make a great second home, investment property or full time residence!
BIG BEAR, CA
42897 Encino Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203217)

The PERFECT turnkey home!! Check out this beautiful, newly remodeled home walking distance to the Moonridge zoo, Bear Mountain's shuttle and parking lot, and some of the local's favorite restaurants and coffee shop! This charming, vintage inspired home offers an open concept floor plan with 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath, sitting on a large lot of 5369 Sf. Inside you're greeted by a bright and cheerful atmosphere with high end furnishings from designer favorites like Pottery Barn and Crate and Barrel, along with special vintage finds you can't get anywhere else! But, don't forget the incredible ski slope views of BOTH Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, which can be seen while sipping a glass of wine or preferred beverage on the back deck, cozying up next to the fireplace with your favorite classic novel, or as you enjoy breakfast in bed with the peaceful songs sung by the American Robins after a long work week. If you're looking for a place to call your own, look no further!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
