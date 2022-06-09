391 Montclair Drive #223, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203219)

The most charming home on the market in Big Bear Lake. Centrally located in the desirable Fox Farm neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been extensively remodeled within the last 2 years. All three bedrooms are large enough for king beds and includes outlets with USB ports. One of the two upstairs bedrooms includes sleeping area and lounging area. The master bedroom is located on the first floor. Open floor plan with newer large windows and newer sliders to let natural light fill the home throughout. Cozy up to a stone fireplace with a beautiful wood mantle. Open to the recently remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, butcher block countertops, hardware, stainless steel appliances and more. Built-in table for eating and gathering people together for board games and memories. Cabin accents throughout including the first floor wood ceiling with wood beams and hidden snowflakes on the walls. Central heating with coat hooks strategically placed above the heating vents. Installation added in the interior walls as well as the exterior walls. Canned lighting and newer walnut doors throughout. Recently installed flooring with custom hand finished floor molding. Both full bathrooms have undergone extensive remodeling. Tankless water heater has been added to service the home for quick hot water which is ideal for winter months. Spacious mud room has been opened up to include seating with washer and dryer. Full bathroom ideally located next to the back door off the mud room which helps keep the house clean after spending the day outdoors. The front and backyard has undergone an extensive overhaul as well. The front of the home has a newer horse shoe driveway and is beautifully landscaped. The backyard has also been landscaped where you can admire nature swinging from a hammock. The backyard is designed to entertain; wrap around porch which has recently been repainted, spacious with second hangout area in the backyard. A gas line added to the center of the seating area. Do not forget to appreciate the young roof, the long list of upgrades and style throughout. Great location! Close to local restaurants, shopping, Big Bear Village, Big Bear Lake and everything Big Bear has to offer! Love where you live. Love living in Big Bear.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO