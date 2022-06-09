ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

NL city councilor James Burke rocks Saturday at 33 Golden Street

By Rick Koster
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago

Before he became a Democratic New London city councilor — now in his second term — James Burke played in several of the area's most popular bands, including Slander, Anderson Family Picnic, The Thick Thieves and Incessant Pop Group.

It's been eight years since Burke last performed onstage, but he's returning as a solo artist with an appearance Saturday in New London's 33 Golden Street.

Burke's music rebirth happened during COVID downtime when he immersed himself into programming old analog synthesizers and drum machines.

He'll premiere his new single, "Time After Time," as well as a full set of fresh material.

Also on the bill are System Lord and the Chris Listorti Project.

Showtime is 9 p.m. at 33 Golden St., New London. Cost is $10. For more information, call (860) 443-1193.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Government
New London, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#Democratic#Anderson Family Picnic#The Thick Thieves#Showtime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
363
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy