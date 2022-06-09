NL city councilor James Burke rocks Saturday at 33 Golden Street

Before he became a Democratic New London city councilor — now in his second term — James Burke played in several of the area's most popular bands, including Slander, Anderson Family Picnic, The Thick Thieves and Incessant Pop Group.

It's been eight years since Burke last performed onstage, but he's returning as a solo artist with an appearance Saturday in New London's 33 Golden Street.

Burke's music rebirth happened during COVID downtime when he immersed himself into programming old analog synthesizers and drum machines.

He'll premiere his new single, "Time After Time," as well as a full set of fresh material.

Also on the bill are System Lord and the Chris Listorti Project.

Showtime is 9 p.m. at 33 Golden St., New London. Cost is $10. For more information, call (860) 443-1193.