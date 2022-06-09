Cass Supervisors approve staff hiring for Treasurer’s Office

(Radio Iowa) – A Carroll County man who was recently acquitted of several poaching charges says he has a warning for deer hunters and questions the tactics of the Iowa D-N-R. Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden was found not guilty on four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer. Snyder says the experience led him to this advice for hunters. ” I would forewarn anybody who has a European mounted deer on the wall, or a shoulder mount, that if they are asked by our friends at the D-N-R how they got that deer, their five words need to be ‘this deer has been processed.’ If I would have said that the night they interrogated us, there would be no going to court,” Snyder says.

