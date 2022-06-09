Cass Supervisors approve staff hiring for Treasurer’s Office

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Since its founding in 1975, Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO), which also operates Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA), has earned a reputation for being an outstanding community partner and transit provider in the region. Now, the organization’s efforts are being recognized statewide. Communications Coordinator C.J. Petersen reports SWIPCO will be recognized as the 2022 Organization of Character by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, which annually recognizes Iowans who show the Six Pillars of Charcter Counts: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship. Since 2005, the Ray Center has recognized more than 150 Iowans for showing good character.
