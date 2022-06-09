ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass Supervisors approve staff hiring for Treasurer’s Office

 5 days ago

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors, Wednesday afternoon, agreed to Treasurer Tracey J. Marshall’s request to hire three new staffers for the Treasurer’s Office, following the loss of some staffers and the upcoming retirement of another. The...

Cass County Board of Supervisors News – 6/14/22

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday morning, heard a request from Dave Highfill, with the Atlantic Hawks Remote Control (R/C) Club, with regard to ARPA Funding. It was thought the funds could come from the General Fund for “Outdoor recreation,” but the Board was of...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Three Madison County ambulance employees terminated or resigned

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Three members of the Madison County Ambulance Service are no longer employed with the county. Last week, the county Board of Supervisors voted to let go of Director Tadd Davis. Davis was put on administrative leave in May pending an investigation. Two other employees also...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Atlantic City Council to act on Plat Resolution, Solid Waste Management & Loan agreement, et al.

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The City Council in Atlantic will meet in a regularly scheduled session, beginning at 5:30-p.m. Wednesday (June 15, 2022). On their agenda, is the swearing-in of Atlantic Police Officer Jimmy James, who was promoted to Sergeant. Officer James joined the force in February (2022), and has served with the Perry Police Department, as well as the Louisa and Polk County Sheriff’s Offices. He has 16-years of law enforcement experience. The Council will also recognize Mike Henningsen and Dr. Carol Trewet, for their 20-years of service on the Atlantic Airport Commission, which is tasked with approving critical documents related to the FAA, and that provides major funding to the airport.
ATLANTIC, IA
IUB hears concerns about carbon pipeline

(Radio Iowa) – An attorney for the Iowa Utilities Board says the staff is reviewing several items in Carbon Solutions’ proposal to construct approximately 681 miles of pipeline through Iowa to carry liquefied carbon dioxide. A couple of people spoke during the public comment period of the I-U-B meeting about pipeline concerns. Cynthia Hansen and her siblings own a century farm in Shelby County in western Iowa.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Marion County Board of Supervisors to Consider Resolutions for LDJ Manufacturing

The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will hold a public hearing and consider the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendment. The board will consider an Underwriting Engagement Services Agreement with D.A. Davidson for the Pleasantville Adkins Development project. The board will consider resolutions for the LDJ project on Highway 163. They will consider a resolution for an Iowa Department of Transportation Agreement for a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy Program grant, and an agreement for engineering services with Garden and Associates for the LDJ Manufacturing project.
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday. HF2127 provides payments to child care providers from families participating in the state child care assistance program. HF2246 allows a provisional license to interns enrolled in a doctoral degree program in psychology. HF2549 incentivizes mental...
IOWA STATE
Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE
Glidden man cleared in poaching case, questions DNR tactics

A Carroll County man who was recently acquitted of several poaching charges says he has a warning for deer hunters and questions the tactics of the Iowa DNR. Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden was found not guilty on four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer. Snyder says the experience led him to this advice for hunters.
GLIDDEN, IA
Staffing Issues Spread to Iowa's Local Governments

(KMAland) -- Local governments in Iowa say they're not immune to hiring challenges seen in the private sector, which is prompting municipalities to rethink how they can attract people to take on roles centered around public service. Alan Kemp, executive director of the Iowa League of Cities, said it has...
IOWA STATE
SWIPCO to Receive 2022 Iowa Character Award from Robert D. and Billie Ray Center

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Since its founding in 1975, Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO), which also operates Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA), has earned a reputation for being an outstanding community partner and transit provider in the region. Now, the organization’s efforts are being recognized statewide. Communications Coordinator C.J. Petersen reports SWIPCO will be recognized as the 2022 Organization of Character by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, which annually recognizes Iowans who show the Six Pillars of Charcter Counts: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship. Since 2005, the Ray Center has recognized more than 150 Iowans for showing good character.
ATLANTIC, IA
FINALISTS NAMED FOR IOWA LOCAL DISTRICT JUDGE POSITION

THE JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION FOR THE 3B JUDICIAL DISTRICT HAS NOMINATED. ATTORNEY ANDREA BUCKLEY FROM SIOUX CITY AND ATTORNEY ROBERT TIEFENTHALER, FROM SERGEANT BLUFF FOR THE JUDGESHIP CREATED BY THE UPCOMING RETIREMENT OF DISTRICT COURT JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON. A TOTAL OF SEVEN APPLICANTS WERE CONSIDERED FOR THE POSITION. JUDICIAL DISTRICT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
DNR prosecution of poaching case questioned after man found innocent on all charges

(Radio Iowa) – A Carroll County man who was recently acquitted of several poaching charges says he has a warning for deer hunters and questions the tactics of the Iowa D-N-R. Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden was found not guilty on four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer. Snyder says the experience led him to this advice for hunters. ” I would forewarn anybody who has a European mounted deer on the wall, or a shoulder mount, that if they are asked by our friends at the D-N-R how they got that deer, their five words need to be ‘this deer has been processed.’ If I would have said that the night they interrogated us, there would be no going to court,” Snyder says.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Politics
Audubon County Sheriff’s report, 6/13/22

(Audubon, Iowa) – The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office is getting caught-up on there crime & accident reports. On Monday, they released an update on activities that occurred from January 31st to May 29th. Beginning with the latest information:. On May 29th, Christopher Young, age 39 of Kimballton, was...
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
OUR OPINION: Too many local no-shows in Iowa's primary election

That’s a question that usually breaks the ice with many people. But the answer – “No, it’s just a primary” – doesn’t always wash. We’ve seen candidates win races or beat strong opponents just because they were able to mobilize voters. And now, when there are greater restrictions on early voting in Iowa, that’s even more important.
Ames issues ‘peak alert’ for energy use, asks residents to conserve

AMES, IOWA — The City of Ames is asking residents to cut back on how much energy they use in their homes and businesses on Monday and Tuesday as record power usage is possible due to oppressive heat outside. Ames Electric Services issued a ‘peak alert’ for Monday and Tuesday. During the alert, customers who […]
AMES, IA
Community invited to help organic farm replant produce

ATLANTIC, IA – Bridgewater Farm lost thousands of plants in last week’s hailstorm; the farm was devastated. This is a loss not only in the Atlantic area (Bridgewater Farm is a produce vendor at Produce in the Park), but across the state; Bridgewater Farm is Iowa’s largest organic farm. The losses were so significant that Channel 13 News out of Des Moines did a story on the damage. The farm’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BridgewaterFamilyFarm/, links to the story and shows many photos of the destruction.
ATLANTIC, IA
Perry outage hits Perry Monday morning

The Perry Police Department confirms that an electrical power outage is affecting residents across the town. Power was lost about 6:35 a.m. ThePerryNews.com will update this story as information becomes available.
PERRY, IA
UPDATE: Power restored to most MidAmerican customers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy says that a tree branch fell on transmission lines just west of Kingsley Monday morning. Those transmission lines service 3 substations. The power outage affected over 2,400 customers at 10:49 a.m. Power was restored to most customers by 11:45 a.m. MidAmerican is...
KINGSLEY, IA

