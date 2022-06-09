ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR podcast, with Ty Majeski

By Kelly Crandall
racer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTy Majeski is keeping himself busy this year with a full Camping World Truck Series schedule and late model races. Majeski joins this week’s edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss that and:. • How and why he’s...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Is Thinking Of Clint Bowyer On Sunday

NASCAR fans were left scratching their heads at the surprise absence of broadcast Clint Bowyer during the most recent Fox NASCAR broadcast. But today, fans got some pretty surprising news about the former racing star. According to The Athletic, Bowyer will not be a part of today's Toyota/Save Mart 350....
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

LM24 Hour 18: Devastation for Corvette Racing

We are three quarters into the race and the GTE Pro class continues to make headlines, with more drama in the battle for the win during Hour 18. Corvette Racing’s chances of winning GTE Pro in its final year came to an abrupt end in the final minutes of the hour, when AF Corse LMP2 driver Francois Perrodo made contact with the No. 64 Pro-leading C8.R of Alex Sims. Perrodo hadn’t cleared the C8.R when he was running side-by-side with another LMP2 runner down the Mulsanne Straight. He moved over on Sims, the Briton sent veering off into the Armco after the contact.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

LM 24, Hour 23: Porsche, Toyota, JOTA pushing to the finish

The end of the Le Mans 24 Hours is in sight and the track temperature is rising. Just one hour of racing remains, with only a few close battles taking place on track. The most significant duel during the 23rd hour was for fifth in GTE Am, GR Racing’s Ricardo Pera holding off Jan Heylen in the No. 88 Dempsey Proton Porsche for much of the hour. It eventually became a battle for fourth spot, as the No. 99 Hardpoint Porsche ended up beached in the gravel at Dunlop after a spin for Andrew Harayanto.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Suarez grabs emotional first Cup Series win at Sonoma

Daniel Suarez is finally a NASCAR Cup Series winner having completed the job in dominating fashion Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez led the most laps (47) in the Toyota / Save Mart 350 and won by a margin of 3.8s over Chris Buescher. It was the pit strategy of crew chief Travis Mack that kept Suarez near the front of the field and cycling to the race lead after the final caution flew with 28 laps to go.
SONOMA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Majeski
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace’s abrupt exit on Sunday

Sunday night saw a historic finish in the NASCAR Cup Series, with Daniel Suarez taking home the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez became just the fifth driver born outside of the United States to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, and the first born in Mexico. It was a...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

De Silvestro buoyant after Road America comeback

Simona De Silvestro was a mix of visible relief and smiles after completing her first road course race with Paretta Autosport. In the No. 16 Chevy run by Ed Carpenter Racing, the open-wheel veteran from Switzerland spent the afternoon playing it smart as she improved from P27 to P21 at the finish.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Aston's "chasing" starting to pay off - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel says Aston Martin is making consistent progress with its car as he capped off his most competitive weekend of the season so far with sixth place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Aston Martin struggled in the first few races of the season, with Vettel absent due to COVID...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

LM24, Hour 13: Battle brewing between the Toyotas

Just before the sun is due to rise at Le Mans, ‘Coach Kamui’ Kobayashi is in hot pursuit of his junior teammate Ryo Hirakawa for the overall lead. A blistering night stint for Kobayashi plus a slow pit stop for the No.7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid ahead of him has whittled Hirakawa’s lead in Hypercar down to less than five seconds at the end of this 13th hour of racing.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Model#Lessons Learned#Niece Motorsports#The Racing Writer#Thorsport
racer.com

Vintage Indy machines wow Road America IndyCar crowd

The historic Vintage Indy field, including the 1968 Indianapolis 500 pole-winning Lotus 56 STP Turbine, returned for the third straight year as a companion event to the IndyCar Sonsio GP at Road America June 10-12. Spectators crowded around and through a separate paddock of 20 historic machines located just outside Turn 5 at the storied venue, and witnessed multiple on-track lapping sessions over three days.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

LM24, Hour 21: Toyota consolidates lead

Hour 21 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans was a rather metronomic affair, with no major incidents of passes for position to report until the very end of the hour when Claudio Schiavoni in the Iron Lynx Ferrari GTE Pro, was hit by an LMP2 car while exiting the Porsche Curves with four minutes remaining in the hour, sending him flying into the tire barriers. It looks like a retirement but that is not yet confirmed. The team has however confirmed that Schiavoni is OK.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Goble, Wang take TA2 and SGT victories first time out at The Ridge Motorsports Park

It was a day for first-time entrants in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship event at The Ridge Motorsports Park, with both winners victorious in their first Trans Am starts. TA2 driver Brody Goble had a dominant run, leading from flag to flag in his Trans Am race debut, while Xuanqian Wang overcame early mechanical issues to win the SGT class by attrition in the final laps.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

LM24, Hour 14: Dawn brings lead changes

A reversal of fortunes within the Toyota Gazoo Racing camp has given the overall lead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans back to the reigning champions’ No.7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid. The No.7 car took the lead shortly after a pit stop on lap 215, when the team changed drivers from Kamui Kobayashi to Mike Conway. A lap later, the No.8 Toyota of Ryo Hirakawa pitted, and Sebastien Buemi took the wheel.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

'I think they should park him for a bit,' Power says of DeFrancesco

It took three tries to get a quote from Will Power that wasn’t dominated by curse words or comments that would lead to fines being levied by the NTT IndyCar Series. Seething after being hit from behind and sent into the Turn 5 wall early in the race by Andretti Autosport rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, the Team Penske driver’s blood pressure was lowered from a boil with the help of his wife Liz.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Herta takes grid penalty at Road America

Colton Herta qualified fifth for today’s NTT IndyCar Series race at Road America, but with an unapproved engine change penalty looming from the Indy 500, his No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda has been assessed a six-position penalty that will see the Californian roll off the grid in 11th. Per...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

LM24 Hour 15: Corvette takes the lead in GTE Pro

Nine hours remain in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and Corvette Racing’s sole remaining challenger for the GTE Pro class win has taken the lead in its class. The window of opportunity opened when the No.92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR had to undergo rapid emergency service to change all four brakes. Michael Christensen emerged in third, just behind the No.64 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Tommy Milner, who was now chasing the No.51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo of Alessandro Pier Guidi ahead of him.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

IndyCar manufacturers push first ERS test to July

The NTT IndyCar Series’ plans to conduct its first test of the new-for-2024 energy recovery system made by MAHLE later this month have been postponed until July at the behest of its engine manufacturers. RACER has confirmed both Chevrolet and Honda have requested to move the maiden ERS test...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy