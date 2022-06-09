NASCAR podcast, with Ty Majeski

We are three quarters into the race and the GTE Pro class continues to make headlines, with more drama in the battle for the win during Hour 18. Corvette Racing’s chances of winning GTE Pro in its final year came to an abrupt end in the final minutes of the hour, when AF Corse LMP2 driver Francois Perrodo made contact with the No. 64 Pro-leading C8.R of Alex Sims. Perrodo hadn’t cleared the C8.R when he was running side-by-side with another LMP2 runner down the Mulsanne Straight. He moved over on Sims, the Briton sent veering off into the Armco after the contact.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO