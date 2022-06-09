ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville bucking the continuing statewide trend toward higher COVID-19 infection rates

By WMOT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mike Osborne) — The latest Tennessee COVID-19 numbers were released Wednesday and they’re a mixed bag. The Tennessee Health Department data shows new infections were up statewide last week, with some 11,000 new cases reported. However, the pace...

actionnews5.com

Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Buc-ee’s is coming to Tennessee!. The beloved mega convenience store is opening a location in Crossville, Tennessee. The store will debut on Monday, June 27, at 6 a.m. The Buc-ee’s will serve up hot sandwiches and beaver nuggets at 2045 Genesis Road. It’s the...
CROSSVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Big changes in store for Tennessee’s turkey hunters

NASHVILLE | The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will combat the state’s shrinking wild turkey flocks with some relatively radical changes to the 2023 spring hunting season. The TN Fish & Wildlife Commission, which governs the TWRA, voted on June 3 to decrease the bag limit for the 2023 spring...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonherald.com

Cart Mart enters Tennessee with Franklin location

Cart Mart – Nashville, a one-stop shop for all golf cart needs, recently opened in Franklin at 278 Seaboard Lane. The Franklin location offers golf cart sales, service, parts and rentals. It has a large indoor showroom, allowing customers to shop year-round with a first-class sales and service experience. Jim Stennet is the sales manager.
FRANKLIN, TN
mcnewstn.com

Disease affecting cattle found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – The state veterinarian is announcing the detection of Theileria orientalis Ikeda in a herd of cattle in Middle Tennessee. Theileria is a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life. The affected herd in Maury County showed signs of illness and lethargy, and despite veterinary attention and antibiotic treatments, ultimately some animals died. Theileria is not a threat to human health. Humans cannot become sick from contact with affected cattle, and consuming meat from affected cattle is safe provided the meat has been cooked to an appropriate temperature. “The Asian long-horned tick is a common vector for this illness,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “Although we have not yet confirmed the presence of ALT in Maury County, we know it’s already taken hold in several other Tennessee counties and will continue to spread. Cattle producers should take steps to protect their herds.” Producers can minimize risk by keeping cattle out of wooded areas and keeping pastures mowed short, particularly pastures that border woods. Producers should also regularly inspect cattle for ticks, use varying types of acaricides (ear tags, pours, back rubbers, etc.), use a clean needle for every injection, and notify a veterinarian if cattle show signs of lethargy or illness. In partnership with the University of Tennessee and Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Diagnostic Lab, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is collecting tick and blood samples from cattle to help identify the presence of the Asian long-horned tick and Theileria orientalis Ikeda in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Tennessee groceries will be tax free for the entire month of August

Tennesseans will be able to purchase food and food ingredients without paying sales tax for the entire month of August. This year’s state budget allocates for the entire month to be exempt from state sales tax at the grocery store. The holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Grant helping Tennessee food banks expand access to emergency food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — $1 million has been granted to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to help improve the reach and resiliency of the state’s Emergency Food Assistance Program(TEFAP). TEFAP is a federal program that supplements the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with free emergency food.
TENNESSEE STATE
thefulcrum.us

Broad but invisible voter suppression is taking place in Tennessee

Hart is a columnist for the Tennessee Lookout and the chief communications officer for Haywood County Schools. Opdycke is the president ofOpen Primaries, a national election reform organization. Modern voter suppression is typically understood as Jim Crow-adjacent laws designed to surgically limit the ability of people of color to cast...
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Federal grant to assist with food insecurity across Tennessee

(TDA press release) Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service has awarded a $1 million grant to TDA to improve the reach and resiliency...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Scene

Tennessee Valley Authority Project Draws Pushback From NES, Mayor

Advocacy groups, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the city’s public utility, Nashville Electric Service, have all issued formal statements opposing TVA’s proposed expansion of fossil fuels in Middle Tennessee. Local officials joined Congress, which censured the agency in January, in criticizing TVA for clinging to fossil fuels. Even though TVA is a federal agency, its own timelines disregard Biden administration carbon-reduction goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

American Landmark Apartments acquires 278-unit apartment community in Tennessee

American Landmark Apartments has acquired The Harrison Apartments, a 278-unit apartment community in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The property has been renamed “Scout Landing.”. This marks the company’s third multifamily acquisition in Murfreesboro in the past 10 months. The company also owns and operates The Edge and Parc at Murfreesboro, two...
MURFREESBORO, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee Ads New Laws Effective July 1, 2022

A long list of new Tennessee laws go into effect on July 1st. Here’s a look at what has passed and how it may effect you:. HB 1895: Allows the state to withhold money from schools if they don’t use a student’s sex at the time of birth for sports participation.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Middle Point Landfill Concerns and Suggestions by Rutherford County - Continue

(MURFREESBORO, TENN) - The struggle over what to do with the aging Middle Point Landfill in Rutherford County continues, but concerns by both the city and county may not be problems they can help solve. Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland told WGNS that the Rutherford County Government recently received a letter...
Anita Durairaj

Kentucky's official State Mineral isn't really a mineral

Photo by ILoveAllTrees; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Coal has been designated and named Kentucky's official state mineral. The designation was made in 1998. Coal was first discovered in Kentucky in 1750 and the first commercial mine opened up in 1820. Since then, coal has become of great economic importance to the state. It has also created a lot of controversy and environmental consequences.
KENTUCKY STATE

