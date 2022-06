When this one-year-old sheep named Anastasia arrived at Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, they discovered that she was in bad shape and was in desperate need of care and rehabilitation. She had the most aggressive case of flystrike they had ever seen. Flystrike in sheep is a condition where parasitic flies lay eggs on soiled wool or open wounds. After hatching, the maggots bury themselves in the sheep’s wool and eventually under the sheep’s skin, feeding off their flesh. It also appeared that her spine and her hip bones were out of alignment. She was so debilitated and weak that everyone was worried she may have lost the ability to use her back legs again.

