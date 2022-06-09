Artists’ Market this weekend at Skeleton Key

Buyers looking for new artwork, furniture and jewelry don’t have to go any further than the first Rock Island Artists’ Market of the 2022 season on Sunday, June 12 from 12 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18 th Street in Rock Island. Shoppers can expect to find a wide variety of mediums represented, including painting, ceramics, jewelry and clothing design, furniture, woodworking, metal sculpture, outdoor furniture and more.

The 20+ artists with the market join over 50 local artists and makers who sell full time inside Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, which will be open during the event. Local musicians Roger Carlson and his guests will be performing live for shoppers.

The Rock Island Artists’ Market was formed in 2016 to develop creative opportunities for artists in Rock Island after a series of public meetings, hosted by the Rock Island Arts Advisory Committee, discovered a desire among local artisans for a market-style venue. A partnership between the Rock Island Arts Advisory Committee and Skeleton Key Art and Antiques allowed the Rock Island Artists’ Market to join an existing farmers’ market at Skeleton Key.

Applications are still being accepted for vendors for the July and September market dates. Interested artists can find more information and the application form under the “Rock Island Artists’ Market” tab here , or in person during regular store hours.

More information can be found on the Rock Island Artists’ Market Facebook page here or in person at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques.

