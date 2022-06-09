ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Milford's St. Mary School Kindergarten Celebration

hamlethub.com
 5 days ago

It was a joyous occasion as 39 kindergarteners celebrated finishing...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
hamlethub.com

Bethel’s Byrd’s Books Announces Winners of 8th Annual Bookmark Contest

“One of the great joys of Byrd’s Books’ annual Bookmark Contest is to be able to see all the great artwork that comes into the store,” says the owner of Bethel’s popular literary emporium, Alice Hutchinson. “This year for our 8th Bookmark Contest, we had a bumper crop in the high school category from many of the area schools: One high school class turned in an entire folder of student art based on their favorite book!”
hamlethub.com

Kent Primary Second Grade Students Make “Too Much Noise”

The crowd that had gathered in the Kent Primary cafeteria was quiet with anticipation, waiting for some students to soon make too much noise... but in a good way!. Recently, Lisa Chase’s second-grade students invited parents, guardians and families to see them perform “Too Much Noise!,” a musical that they had rehearsed for several weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, CT
Milford, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
hamlethub.com

Danbury Resident Makes Dean's List at Connecticut College

Danbury resident Emmanuella Aspras, Class of 2022 at Connecticut College, has been named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester, achieving Dean's High Honors. Aspras is an International Relations major. For more information, see www.conncoll.edu or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
hamlethub.com

Danbury resident Christine (Feely) Piti, 52, has died

April 22, 1970 ~ June 12, 2022 (age 52) Christine (Feely) Piti, 52, of Danbury, wife of John Piti, died surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Piti was born in the Bronx, NY, on April 22, 1970, the daughter of the late Gerard Feely and Linda (Purchia) Feely of the Bronx, NY. She attended NY schools and was a dental assistant with Dental Associates.
hamlethub.com

The Aldrich is seeking a Development Assistant - learn more and apply

Founded in Ridgefield, CT by fashion designer and art collector Larry Aldrich, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum was one of the first contemporary art museums in the country and today is one of the oldest. Known for its visionary exhibition program and artist-centric approach, the Museum presents first solo intuitional shows, significant exhibitions of established artists and thematic group exhibitions around timely social themes. The Development Assistant provides administrative support to the Development department and the Museum’s Executive Director.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarteners#St Mary Church
hamlethub.com

adam broderick salon & spa for Father's Day

All gift cards are not alike so give him the best - an ab grooming and wellness gift card!. And, for every $175 in ab gift cards you purchase, receive an additional $25 gift card. This offer is good NOW through Father's Day, Sunday, June 19. Pick up your gift...
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield residents named to the President's List at Siena College

Tyler Munson and Emily Sganga of Ridgefield have been named to the President's List at Siena College for the Spring 2022 semester. The President's List requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher. Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with a student...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgewood CC Set to Host 120th Connecticut Amateur Next Week

The 120th Connecticut Amateur will be contested at Ridgewood Country Club from June 20-24. This year will mark the fourth time that Ridgewood CC has hosted Connecticut’s premier amateur event. “We hosted the Connecticut Open in 2020 when Ridgewood CC celebrated its 100th birthday so there are a lot...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
hamlethub.com

Join us to sJoin the AmericanCancer Society to support Cancer Survivors upport Cancer Survivors

The American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay For Life of New Fairfield needs participants, volunteers, and local vendors who are passionate about the fight against cancer for its annual event on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at New Fairfield High School. By joining the Relay For Life movement, YOU help us save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
hamlethub.com

Older Book Buddies Needed for Summer 2022

If you are 11-18 years old, a young reader in 1st through 4th grade needs your help to gain confidence in his or her reading ability. Please volunteer to be a Book Buddy at the Somers Library this summer. All it takes is one hour per week from July 6th to August 31st.
SOMERS, CT
hamlethub.com

Westchester County PBA Endorses Byrne

This week the Westchester County Department of Public Safety PBA announced their endorsement of Assemblyman Kevin Byrne for the office of Putnam. In a letter to Byrne announcing the endorsement Westchester County Police PBA President. Michael Hagan wrote “After reviewing your position on matters of great importance to our.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Integrative Medicine Doc Opens Pop-up Practice in New Canaan

Integrative Medicine physician Dr. Katie Takayasu has recently opened a pop-up private practice in New Canaan, at 11 Burtis Avenue, Suite 26. She is seeing patients in shared space with Dr. Jennifer Morgan at Centrality Physical Therapy & Wellness. Dr. Katie’s new practice – Wellness Insights – offers a multi-modality...
hamlethub.com

Piping Plovers at Milford Point are amazing!

Piping Plovers are nesting on the Milford Point sandbar. According to Tom Andersen, Communications Director at Connecticut Audobon Society, the baby birds have hatched and adults are still incubating eggs on three other nests. "It’s an incredibly perilous time out there for this federally-threatened species. The baby birds can’t fly...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

June 13: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update

Department of Emergency Services Emergency Communications Specialist Matt Hollis to honored for baby delivery. This was the third time in about three years that Hollis aided in a successful childbirth over the phone. Watch full briefing here: https://youtu.be/1A6RR842rEA. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: Department of Emergency Services...

Comments / 0

Community Policy