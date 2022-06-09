Milford's St. Mary School Kindergarten Celebration

Dean College is pleased to announce that Ciara Boyd of Milford has earned a place on the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College. Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private,...
Darien High School and the Town of Darien Human Services Department will jointly offer a parent presentation TONIGHT Monday, June 13 at 7:00 pm, via Zoom, entitled, “After a Suicide: What Every Parent Should Know.”. In the aftermath of the tragic and heartbreaking suicides in the DHS community, parents...
“One of the great joys of Byrd’s Books’ annual Bookmark Contest is to be able to see all the great artwork that comes into the store,” says the owner of Bethel’s popular literary emporium, Alice Hutchinson. “This year for our 8th Bookmark Contest, we had a bumper crop in the high school category from many of the area schools: One high school class turned in an entire folder of student art based on their favorite book!”
The crowd that had gathered in the Kent Primary cafeteria was quiet with anticipation, waiting for some students to soon make too much noise... but in a good way!. Recently, Lisa Chase’s second-grade students invited parents, guardians and families to see them perform “Too Much Noise!,” a musical that they had rehearsed for several weeks.
Danbury resident Emmanuella Aspras, Class of 2022 at Connecticut College, has been named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester, achieving Dean's High Honors. Aspras is an International Relations major. For more information, see www.conncoll.edu or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
United Way of Western Connecticut will engage more than 150 volunteers from 9 corporate partners and the City of Stamford for its annual Day of Action, a day dedicated to outdoor community service projects throughout Stamford. Originally known as “Day of Caring,” this tradition began at United Way of Western...
April 22, 1970 ~ June 12, 2022 (age 52) Christine (Feely) Piti, 52, of Danbury, wife of John Piti, died surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Piti was born in the Bronx, NY, on April 22, 1970, the daughter of the late Gerard Feely and Linda (Purchia) Feely of the Bronx, NY. She attended NY schools and was a dental assistant with Dental Associates.
Founded in Ridgefield, CT by fashion designer and art collector Larry Aldrich, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum was one of the first contemporary art museums in the country and today is one of the oldest. Known for its visionary exhibition program and artist-centric approach, the Museum presents first solo intuitional shows, significant exhibitions of established artists and thematic group exhibitions around timely social themes. The Development Assistant provides administrative support to the Development department and the Museum’s Executive Director.
Tyler Munson and Emily Sganga of Ridgefield have been named to the President's List at Siena College for the Spring 2022 semester. The President's List requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher. Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with a student...
The 120th Connecticut Amateur will be contested at Ridgewood Country Club from June 20-24. This year will mark the fourth time that Ridgewood CC has hosted Connecticut’s premier amateur event. “We hosted the Connecticut Open in 2020 when Ridgewood CC celebrated its 100th birthday so there are a lot...
The American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay For Life of New Fairfield needs participants, volunteers, and local vendors who are passionate about the fight against cancer for its annual event on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at New Fairfield High School. By joining the Relay For Life movement, YOU help us save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
If you are 11-18 years old, a young reader in 1st through 4th grade needs your help to gain confidence in his or her reading ability. Please volunteer to be a Book Buddy at the Somers Library this summer. All it takes is one hour per week from July 6th to August 31st.
This week the Westchester County Department of Public Safety PBA announced their endorsement of Assemblyman Kevin Byrne for the office of Putnam. In a letter to Byrne announcing the endorsement Westchester County Police PBA President. Michael Hagan wrote “After reviewing your position on matters of great importance to our.
Integrative Medicine physician Dr. Katie Takayasu has recently opened a pop-up private practice in New Canaan, at 11 Burtis Avenue, Suite 26. She is seeing patients in shared space with Dr. Jennifer Morgan at Centrality Physical Therapy & Wellness. Dr. Katie’s new practice – Wellness Insights – offers a multi-modality...
Piping Plovers are nesting on the Milford Point sandbar. According to Tom Andersen, Communications Director at Connecticut Audobon Society, the baby birds have hatched and adults are still incubating eggs on three other nests. "It’s an incredibly perilous time out there for this federally-threatened species. The baby birds can’t fly...
There is a new company in the hood that is revolutionizing homeownership. We sat down with Adeel Mallick and Kyle Carnes, founders of Humming Homes, to learn about how this new real estate tech-driven home management company is transforming the way people manage their most expensive asset - their homes. Read our interview (and start humming!)
On Friday, June 24th at 6 pm, author Mary Dixie Carter will speak at the Mark Twain Library’s Annual Meeting, which is held each June to report on the Library’s operations and services as well as elect new board members. Mary Dixie was invited to entertain and enlighten...
Town of Ridgefield Board of Selectmen Meeting & Special Town Meeting on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 6:30pm. a. Roberta Barbieri – Move from Alternate to Full member of Conservation Commission. b. Christofer Christiansen – Reappoint to the Pension Commission. c. Michael Gil – Appoint to the Insurance...
Department of Emergency Services Emergency Communications Specialist Matt Hollis to honored for baby delivery. This was the third time in about three years that Hollis aided in a successful childbirth over the phone. Watch full briefing here: https://youtu.be/1A6RR842rEA. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: Department of Emergency Services...
