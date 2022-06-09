Photos: R. Kelly through the years

Click here to read the full article. After 25 years and more than 1,000 episodes, KristieAnne Reed has been promoted to CEO of Jerry Bruckheimer Television.
Reed’s promotion follows Jonathan Littman’s departure as Bruckheimer TV chief after 25 years in the role. Reed has also logged more than a quarter-century with Bruckheimer, starting out on the feature side. She became a key player as the company roared into television in the early 2000s and formally shifted to Bruckheimer TV full-time in 2005.
“I’m excited for KristieAnne to be taking on this new position in leading our television department,” said Jerry Bruckheimer. “She...
Though Season 2 of Apple TV+'s "Central Park" features a slew of changes for the lovable Tillermans, one family member has a harder time than most. Not only is daughter Molly — now voiced by Emmy Raver-Lampman to provide accurate representation for the mixed-race character — navigating puberty, but she also goes shopping for her first bra and has her first glimpse of romance.
Josh Gad, who voices Birdie and co-created the series alongside Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, says the addition of Raver-Lampman really allowed the writers to dive into the character, using...
Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday.
“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.
“Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”
A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.
“Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery...
Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in "Lightyear."
The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
Joyce Rebeta-Burditt, a bestselling author who went on to create the long-running Dick Van Dyke drama Diagnosis Murder, died in Los Angeles on June 2. She was 83.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Rebeta-Burditt authored the ground-breaking roman a clef, The Cracker Factor, about a housewife who enters a mental hospital to treat her alcoholism. The 1977 Macmillan book became a New York Times bestseller and was made into a TV movie of the same name starring Natalie Wood. The lead character, Cassie Barrett, was based on Rebeta-Burditt’s early life as a young married raising three small children.
“I...
Halsey made her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night in a sleek dress that took butterflies to a different level. The singer discussed music as well as her About Face beauty brand.
The halter dress by Kim Shui Studio consisted of meshed butterflies across the entire garment, with a black fabric under the design. Her...
