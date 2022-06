In the last month, two cats have been found dead and mutilated in Weston, Florida, and the community does not know who or what is responsible. The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead cat behind a property in the San Sebastian community of Weston. The cat that was found was named Misu, and the Sherrif’s office said the poor cat had been cruelly cut in half. According to the incident report, the cat was found to be cut clean down the middle.

WESTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO