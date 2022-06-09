ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, TX

Church south of La Grange considered ‘total loss’ from fire

By Andrew Schnitker
 5 days ago

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the history of the church.

HOSTYN, Texas (KXAN) — A Catholic church burned in Hostyn Thursday morning after an explosion, sending an elderly woman to the hospital with burns. Her condition is unknown, according to Fayette County Office of Emergency Management Chief Craig Moreau.

Before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman went to light a candle and an explosion occurred from a natural gas leak, the emergency management chief said.

FCSO said the woman was taken to Dell Seton Hospital in Austin.

The large fire at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church is a “total loss,” the emergency management chief said.

Photos from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the road and large flames at the church. FM 2436 was completely closed, FCSO said.

FCSO said fire departments from La Grange, Schulenburg, Muldoon and Fayetteville responded to the scene. Several agencies have been contacted to investigate and to rule out criminal activity.

There were small gas and power outages in the area, Moreau said.

    Firefighters work to put out a fire that engulfed a historic church south of La Grange (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)
    Response team monitor firefighters while they work to put out a fire that engulfed a historic church south of La Grange (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)
    Fire at a church south of La Grange nearly contained (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

The first church on that land was built by German settlers in the early 1800s. Since then, the church has been rebuilt five times, keeping the same name each time, according to Moreau. The previous church was also lost because of a fire.

