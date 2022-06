CINCINNATI — There will soon be another adorable hippo in town, as Cincinnati's hippo, Bibi, otherwise known as Fiona's mom, is pregnant. According to the Cincinnati Zoo, Bibi is due in mid-August. She and newcomer Tucker bred in December. Keepers at the Cincinnati Zoo are hoping Bibi gets to full-term with this pregnancy, as Fiona was born prematurely.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO