More than half of UK households have cut back on their use of energy in response to cost-of-living concerns, according to new data.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said its latest research also showed an increase in people curbing spending on food and reducing non-essential travel in order to help their finances.In the survey covering May 25 to June 5, 52% of people said they are using less fuel such as gas and electricity at home following major cost increases.Energy bills soared by 54% for the average household on a standard variable energy tariff at the beginning of April when...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO